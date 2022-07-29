ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Former Mainland High Star Chase Petty Promoted by Reds

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
973espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Place Eflin on 60-Day IL, Claim Lefty Pitcher Vasquez

As of 2:16 p.m. on Trade Deadline day, the Phillies have made just one move: acquiring infielder Edmundo Sosa. But there is still smoke in the air with the Phillies reportedly shopping for a starting pitcher and a center fielder. One move of note was made by the Phillies Tuesday afternoon, which could be a precursor to another move.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Reportedly Acquire Center Fielder Marsh

The Phillies reportedly have come to agreement with the Los Angeles Angels on a deal for Brandon Marsh, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. The move was first suggested by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury. But it appears there is not going to be a starting pitcher in the deal. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Dayton, NJ
City
Linwood, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Phillies to Acquire Noah Syndergaard

The Phillies and Angels were talking trade for some time. They even made a deal earlier in the day, as the Phillies sent catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels for long-term center fielder Brandon Marsh. But the two teams did not stop there: Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Rodon

We inch closer and closer to the 6:00 p.m. trade deadline. All indications are that the Phillies are heavily involved in a starting pitching pursuit. With Zach Eflin placed on the 60-day injured list, the Phillies need a starter. Could that starter come from the San Francisco Giants, just a few games behind the Phillies in the Wild Card race?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Dayton Dragons#The Cincinnati Reds High#The Minnesota Twins#The Daytona Tortugas
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Reportedly Scouted Starter Gonzales

The Phillies head towards the August 2 2:00 p.m. trade deadline looking for a starting pitcher. The latest trade rumor is one that probably will not work out for the club. But it is a sign that the Phillies are willing to turn over every rock to find the right starting pitcher for the club.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Report: Phillies Looking for Some Defense in Center Field

The Phillies have a long history of struggling to fill center field. While Matt Vierling has given them some nice at bats and has been adequate in center field, the Phillies still could use a more permanent solution. While the Phillies are reportedly looking for starting pitching as their priority, even over bullpen help, they may also be interested in shoring up center field, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

David Robertson Returns to the Phillies in Trade With Cubs

When the Phillies signed closer David Robertson to a two-year deal heading into the 2019 season, they thought they would be getting a back-end bullpen option that would anchor the pen alongside returning closer Seranthony Dominguez. Both pitchers had Tommy John surgery soon thereafter. They finally will pitch together in the same Phillies bullpen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Trade Deadline Pursuits Could Include Angels Outfielder

Last trade deadline, the Phillies were able to accomplish their trade deadline goals through a trade with one other team: the Texas Rangers. Could the Phillies accomplish their goals in a one-stop shop again in 2022? There are already reports that the Phillies are interested in Los Angeles Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. Would the Angels also trade the Phillies a center fielder?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Reportedly Looking for Starting Pitching

The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline will be on Tuesday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. The Phillies have made one minor move so far, bringing in middle infielder Edmundo Sosa in exchange for lefty Jojo Romero. But the big moves are yet to be made. The Phillies appear to be prioritizing a starting pitcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

Tony Mart Presents Country at The Point

On Thursday Aug 11th Tony Mart Presents a SPECIAL CONCERT EVENT. at its “Country at The Point” FREE Concert Series producedat the gorgeous tropical night club and tiki bar, The Point, on the historic bayfront in Somers Point. One of the hottest new Country Nashville stars of the...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
bestofnj.com

The Yard Brings Beer, Beats, and Eats to Atlantic City

For many, Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos. But Bally’s Atlantic City Resort offers food, fun, and more for all ages. For instance, The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is just steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, elevated gastro-pub fare, arcade games, and more.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

WIN: Tickets to see Russell Peters’ Comedy Show in Atlantic City

The Award-winning Stand-up Comedian Russell Peters is bringing his latest comedy tour to Atlantic City on August 20th and 973 ESPN is giving you the opportunity to win tickets! The Canadian Actor, Producer, and Comedian was the first person to get their own comedy special on Netflix; This summer, Peters' Act Your Age World Tour is coming to Atlantic City's Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort-Casino and we have pairs of tickets to giveaway!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy