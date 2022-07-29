Former Mainland High Star Chase Petty Promoted by Reds

973espn.com
Phillies Place Eflin on 60-Day IL, Claim Lefty Pitcher Vasquez
As of 2:16 p.m. on Trade Deadline day, the Phillies have made just one move: acquiring infielder Edmundo Sosa. But there is still smoke in the air with the Phillies reportedly shopping for a starting pitcher and a center fielder. One move of note was made by the Phillies Tuesday afternoon, which could be a precursor to another move.
Phillies Reportedly Acquire Center Fielder Marsh
The Phillies reportedly have come to agreement with the Los Angeles Angels on a deal for Brandon Marsh, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. The move was first suggested by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury. But it appears there is not going to be a starting pitcher in the deal. The...
Vineland, NJ, Football Alum Isiah Pacheco Impressing at Chiefs Camp
Former Vineland star Isiah Pacheco is making an impact at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The 7th-Round pick out of Rutgers will start as the teams primary kick returner when the Chiefs open the preseason according to Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. He is also making an impression as a running...
Former Ocean City, NJ, Star Danny Nunan Pitching Well in Angels System
Former Ocean City high school pitching star Danny Nunan is starting to find his groove. The 22-year old former Red Raider is having his best stretch as a pro since being selected by the Los Angeles Angels back in 2018. Nunan was a 12th round pick and has pitched in...
Phillies Designated Contracts of Familia, Herrera for Assignment
When the Phillies put together their roster in 2022, Odubel Herrera and Jeurys Famlia served different purposes. In the absence of the ability to find a permanent center fielder, Herrera was a low-cost sub. Familia was a high-priced back-end of the bullpen piece. The time on the Phillies roster has ended for both.
Phillies to Acquire Noah Syndergaard
The Phillies and Angels were talking trade for some time. They even made a deal earlier in the day, as the Phillies sent catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels for long-term center fielder Brandon Marsh. But the two teams did not stop there: Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Phillies.
Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Rodon
We inch closer and closer to the 6:00 p.m. trade deadline. All indications are that the Phillies are heavily involved in a starting pitching pursuit. With Zach Eflin placed on the 60-day injured list, the Phillies need a starter. Could that starter come from the San Francisco Giants, just a few games behind the Phillies in the Wild Card race?
Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Trade Deadline Edition
In the latest edition of the Powder Blue Podcast, Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose discuss the approach the Phillies will take to the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline. They discuss:. All this and more! Be sure to subscribe anywhere you listen to podcasts:
Phillies Reportedly Scouted Starter Gonzales
The Phillies head towards the August 2 2:00 p.m. trade deadline looking for a starting pitcher. The latest trade rumor is one that probably will not work out for the club. But it is a sign that the Phillies are willing to turn over every rock to find the right starting pitcher for the club.
Report: Phillies Looking for Some Defense in Center Field
The Phillies have a long history of struggling to fill center field. While Matt Vierling has given them some nice at bats and has been adequate in center field, the Phillies still could use a more permanent solution. While the Phillies are reportedly looking for starting pitching as their priority, even over bullpen help, they may also be interested in shoring up center field, too.
David Robertson Returns to the Phillies in Trade With Cubs
When the Phillies signed closer David Robertson to a two-year deal heading into the 2019 season, they thought they would be getting a back-end bullpen option that would anchor the pen alongside returning closer Seranthony Dominguez. Both pitchers had Tommy John surgery soon thereafter. They finally will pitch together in the same Phillies bullpen.
Phillies Trade Deadline Pursuits Could Include Angels Outfielder
Last trade deadline, the Phillies were able to accomplish their trade deadline goals through a trade with one other team: the Texas Rangers. Could the Phillies accomplish their goals in a one-stop shop again in 2022? There are already reports that the Phillies are interested in Los Angeles Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. Would the Angels also trade the Phillies a center fielder?
Phillies Reportedly Looking for Starting Pitching
The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline will be on Tuesday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. The Phillies have made one minor move so far, bringing in middle infielder Edmundo Sosa in exchange for lefty Jojo Romero. But the big moves are yet to be made. The Phillies appear to be prioritizing a starting pitcher.
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
Tony Mart Presents Country at The Point
On Thursday Aug 11th Tony Mart Presents a SPECIAL CONCERT EVENT. at its “Country at The Point” FREE Concert Series producedat the gorgeous tropical night club and tiki bar, The Point, on the historic bayfront in Somers Point. One of the hottest new Country Nashville stars of the...
Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT
Harbor Square Shopping Center - some of us still call it Shore Mall - will soon be getting a new tenant!. In the area formerly occupied for years by Burlington Coat Factory Store, Proshot Pickleball will be launching an indoor Pickleball facility in Egg Harbor Township. According to the Proshot...
The Yard Brings Beer, Beats, and Eats to Atlantic City
For many, Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos. But Bally’s Atlantic City Resort offers food, fun, and more for all ages. For instance, The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is just steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, elevated gastro-pub fare, arcade games, and more.
WIN: Tickets to see Russell Peters’ Comedy Show in Atlantic City
The Award-winning Stand-up Comedian Russell Peters is bringing his latest comedy tour to Atlantic City on August 20th and 973 ESPN is giving you the opportunity to win tickets! The Canadian Actor, Producer, and Comedian was the first person to get their own comedy special on Netflix; This summer, Peters' Act Your Age World Tour is coming to Atlantic City's Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort-Casino and we have pairs of tickets to giveaway!
A.C. beach hosts three nights of the world’s biggest jam band
A lot of bands play live. In fact, outside of a handful of projects that are strictly studio-based, you can expect most bands — young and old — to regularly hit the road for tour after tour in an effort to scrape in as much profit as possible.
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia.AxlCobainVedder. You know it’s Philadelphia when they make a point to specify what bakery a roll came from (u/catjuggler)
