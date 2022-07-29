Former Mainland High Star Chase Petty Promoted by Reds

The Phillies have a long history of struggling to fill center field. While Matt Vierling has given them some nice at bats and has been adequate in center field, the Phillies still could use a more permanent solution. While the Phillies are reportedly looking for starting pitching as their priority, even over bullpen help, they may also be interested in shoring up center field, too.

