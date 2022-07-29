Electra ISD to implement guardian program

www.newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD makes administration changes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Monday three administrative changes for the 2022-23 school year. Cyndy Kohl was named director of student evaluation. She has served in WFISD for 34 years, and has been the director of human resources for the past six years. Prior to working in HR, Kohl served as the director and assistant director of assessment, an elementary assistant principal and an elementary teacher.
Vernon College to hire artist for new mural
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will soon be a new mural at the Vernon College Century City Campus in Wichita Falls. The college has teamed up with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to make it happen. The alliance will be handling the hiring process and finding the right artist for the project.
26 graduates earn GEDs at Region 9 ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 26 graduates walked the stage Saturday at the Region 9 Education Center to receive their GEDs. Clay County Judge Mike Campbell was there as the guest speaker. The students will use this day as a stepping stone to pursue either college or start careers in certain fields.
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of July 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported 333 cases and 337 new recoveries on Friday, July 29. 12 Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases....
Health district construction begins, reduces parking
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot on Aug. 1, 2022. The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance are all reportedly closed. City...
Forklift accident kills woman at Texas glassmaking plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during an industrial accident at a glass manufacturing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. Melvin Joyner, a community services unit deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to KFDX that the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG.
Downtown YMCA offers additional housing for Hotter’N Hell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nation’s largest single-day bike ride is less than one month away and the excitement level from the community is growing, but with thousands expected to travel to Wichita Falls, hotels have filled up quickly. People looking for somewhere to stay will have many...
Rider graduate earns Bronze Star Medal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2018 Rider graduate Sgt. Courtney Caudill has received the Bronze Star Medal. Sgt. Caudill did her training at Fort Sill in Lawton with patriot missiles. She’s been assigned to Osan AFB in South Korea, as well as Qatar AFB during the Afghanistan refugee evacuation.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kimberly Wright. Vitro Architectural Glass released a statement Monday after a forklift reportedly ran over and killed a woman at the Wichita Falls facility over the weekend. Plant manager Robert Baxter released the following...
Fluffy to perform in Wichita Falls in October
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform in Wichita Falls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum. Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold out events around the world, according to the City of Wichita Falls. Last May, he made history performing in front of 55,000 people at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the fist comedian to perform at and sell out that stadium.
Mobile Piano Man plays his last note in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You may have seen or heard him play at a stop light, at the farmers market, or outside of downtown businesses the past few years, where he earned himself the nickname: “the sound of downtown.” Now, he’s moving on from the city to his next adventure.
Mercy Church gives away free school supplies
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The free back-to-school supplies drive at Mercy Church in Wichita Falls happened on Saturday. Over 25,000 pounds of supplies as food was handed out by volunteers, including 150 backpacks that were gone in the first hour. They were able to serve about 500 people and they actually ran out of school supplies within a few hours.
New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
Triple-digit heat will continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 82 with partly cloudy skies.
Staple of Windthorst community for 47 years now closed
A meat business at the center of the Windthorst community has decided to close down.
Lake levels drop as summer heat continues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, so we’re taking another look at lake levels in the Wichita Falls area. For the last two months, there has been a steady decline. As of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is reportedly down to 76% and Lake Kickapoo is down to 66%.
Wichita Co. COVID positivity rate hits 40%
From the week of July 23-July 29, 2022, the Health District is reporting 333 new cases, 0 deaths, 12 hospitalizations, and 337 recoveries.
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters fought a house fire Tuesday in the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue. Fire crews had called for extra support upon arrival and most of the fire was out as of 4 p.m., according to our crews at the scene. Lebanon Road was closed to traffic as the blaze was extinguished.
