Gatlinburg, TN

Inspection records clean, State regulator travels to Anakeesta for ‘closer look’

By Melissa Greene
 4 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — State regulators traveled to Gatlinburg on Friday to assist in an investigation into the death of a woman at the Anakeesta attraction.

The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit is taking a closer look at the Chondola Chair Lift after a female passenger died Thursday, according to Chris Cannon with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“While on-site, the Chief Elevator Inspector will conduct a mechanical inspection of the aerial lift and review multiple aspects of the lift’s operations,” Cannon said.

Because the aerial lift is considered a conveyance device, it is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. Aerial lifts are inspected by the state every six months.

In reports obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side, the latest Anakeesta aerial lift inspection shows everything was found in working order. See the last four inspection reports .

  • The lift was last inspected on April 21, 2022.
  • Operating permit expires on Aug. 4, 2022, and a new permit is already approved.

The scrutiny comes after the body of an as-yet unidentified female passenger was found Thursday on the ground underneath the aerial lift.

Cannon said it could take up to eight weeks for the Unit to complete its investigation of the chair lift. The agency does not release preliminary information during the investigative process.

Washed-out Sevier County bridge sends drivers on lengthy detour

Once the investigation is closed, the report will be open for review by citizens of the state of Tennessee.

Anakeesta is a popular attraction located in Gatlinburg on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric halts disconnections, erases late fees throughout August amid continued heat wave, rising TVA fuel costs

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will take unprecedented steps during August to help alleviate the strain on its members from increased consumption and rising fuel costs from TVA, the cooperative’s power provider. “The weather is beyond everyone’s control, and TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment is out of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger

Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
