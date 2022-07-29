www.capegazette.com
Marjorie Joan Czerwinski, retired nurse
Marjorie “Marj” Joan Czerwinski (nee Derrickson), 82, of Millsboro, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in the Browntown section of Wilmington, Marj was very active in the Girl’s Club on Brown...
Josephine Powell, talented potter
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring, Md., where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.
Anthony Longo, devoted family man
Anthony Longo, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with leukemia and heart disease. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa. Anthony made a career as a carpet and flooring installer, operating Tony’s...
Marcolivia Duo to play Mispillion Performance Series Sept. 10
Mispillion Performance Series will host Marcolivia Duo at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford. The event is free and unticketed. Marc Ramirez and Olivia Hajioff, violin and violin/viola duo, Marcolivia, have performed chamber music at the Kennedy Center, the Symphony Space in...
Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column
I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Milton Aug. 17
The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only country-bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Milton Memorial Park. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. The family-friendly event connects members of the community to their...
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots
A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Delmarva Christian Schools appoints high school principal
Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, announced the appointment of Nathan Benjamin to high school principal. Over the past 25 years, Benjamin's positions as teacher and instructional resource teacher at the elementary, middle and high school levels, combined with owning and operating his...
Freeman Arts sets free live music and family fun event Aug. 4
The public is invited to celebrate the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s 15th season with a special night of live music and family-friendly fun beginning at 5:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at the outdoor performance venue in Selbyville. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will perform a free concert at 7...
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
DOJ probes possible illegal activity at CAMP Rehoboth
An independent audit of CAMP Rehoboth’s 2020 financials has revealed there’s an active investigation into possible counterfeit reimbursements to an employee that could go back several years. According to the audit, payments to an unnamed employee totaled about $77,000 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020. Leslie Ledogar,...
