Woodinville Welcomes Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing

City of Everett
Everett, Washington is the place to be this summer where you can catch incredible events and festivals all season long. Celebrate the best parts of the Pacific Northwest with live music, incredible food and craft beverages and endless fun for the whole family. There’s something awesome happening every weekend for you and your family to make this your best summer ever.
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return
Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
425magazine.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle
Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
urbnlivn.com
Enatai mid-century modern overlooking Lake Washington sunsets
If you’re a fan of sunsets, don’t skip the mid-century modern home overlooking Lake Washington at 2245 Killarney Way in Bellevue. Situated on a one-third acre lot in Enatai, the west facing home will have no shortage of evening vistas filled with water, mountains and all that the PNW has to offer.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
KING-5
New 'ear seeding' trend is based on traditional Chinese medicine
EDMONDS, Wash. — New beauty trend “ear seeding” is sweeping TikTok — but it’s actually based on ancient Chinese medicine, and you can have it done in Edmonds. Trinda Hartman is a licensed reflexology practitioner and massage therapist with a certificate in ear seeding. "I...
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington
Waffles come in all shapes, sizes, flavors, and mixes, but the real question is who has the best ones? We toured the great state to find the best places for waffles and we think we've made a pretty solid list. We'll look around both eastern and western Washington for this...
425magazine.com
Your August Reading List
The King County Library System offers bingeable titles that will keep you captivated throughout August — or any time of the year. All libraries are open, with expanded in-person events, services, and meeting room availability. Plan your next visit here. Ben and Beatriz by Katalina Gamarra. Shakespeare’s Much Ado...
shorelineareanews.com
Goat Fund Me: Goats to return along the Interurban Trail
Derek Creisler, from Diggin' Shoreline's Midvale Gardens project, announced that he has received permission from Seattle City Light to graze goats on the section of City Light land on the southeast corner of N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. The goats are the property of...
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Tide & Bounce
Tide and Bounce are two nearly identical sisters who got their names after rescuers found them in a laundry basket. They're staying with our friends at Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland and need a loving, forever home!
myedmondsnews.com
More free summer concerts in Edmonds this week
Mark your calendars for more free summer concerts — Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 2 and 4, at Hazel Miller Plaza, and Sunday Aug. 7 at City Park. The concert on Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South and Maple Street), will feature DownTown Mountain Boys Bluegrass. Veteran bluegrassers Terry Enyeart (bass, lead and harmony vocals), Dave Keenan (banjo, fiddle, lead and harmony vocals), Don Share (guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Tom Moran (Mandolin) and Paul Elliott (fiddle), seen for years in such popular bands as Ranch Romance, Rural Delivery, The Sons of the Pioneers, Rainy Pass, and Who’s Driving?, have come together in a match made in musical heaven. For more information, go to www.downtownmountainboys.com.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain
Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
