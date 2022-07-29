Woodinville Welcomes Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing

Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO