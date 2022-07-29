Shoplifters, high speed chase, lockdown, helicopters, capture

The TBI is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man during an interaction with Oak Ridge police officers in the Hendrix Creek subdivision on Sunday, July 24th. Oak Ridge Police officers had made contact Tyler Jones after receiving a report of a suspicious person around Heritage Drive, according to the TBI. He began showing signs of distress, and medical personnel were called. At some point during the encounter, after medical personnel arrived, Jones became unresponsive, according to the TBI.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO