ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gillibrand holds roundtable discussion with WNY leaders in Buffalo

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky steps down

NEW YORK -- Long Island Democrat Todd Kaminsky announced Friday he is stepping down from the New York State Senate. Kaminsky has represented Nassau County's south shore since 2016 and previously represented the area in the State Assembly. In his letter of resignation, Kaminsky said he will "start a new chapter" in the private sector.In February, Kaminsky announced he would not seek another term. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy