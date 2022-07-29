Duchesne County School District Shares School Safety Overview

basinnow.com
Heber City Council reviews land-owner’s challenge at proposed site of future high school
As plans for a new high school in Heber City take shape, the city council will address a land-use dispute one property owner has brought to its attention. The Wasatch County School District is behind one of several pending annexations that would bring land into Heber City. Once inside city limits, properties can access services such as city sewer lines.
basinnow.com
TriCounty Health Department Has Two More Walking Events Before Bash
TriCounty Health Department started July by offering a Walking Challenge. They invited all members of the Uintah Basin community to join them in walking towards 10,000 steps a day. To keep it fun they include prizes for the first 50 people that showed up to the walking events and a grand prize. For every week that a person sends in how many steps they had (regardless of the end amount), they are entered into the grand prize. There are two more walking events, one today Monday, August 1st at the Uintah County Library and the other at Central Park in Roosevelt on Monday, August 8th. Both events start at 6pm and end at 7pm. Then be sure to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11th for the big bash, as the walking celebration meets with the Safe Kids Bash at the Colton Pavilion in Vernal starting at 10am and going until 2pm.
VIDEO: Wildfire burning on Utah County mountainside
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
kslnewsradio.com
Fire breaks out on mountainside near Springville, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Springville Fire Department is on scene of a fire north of town that broke out Monday afternoon. According to authorities, the fire is on the mountainside in the area of 1400 North Main Street, and was first reported at 4:43 p.m. The fire is blowing from south to north and is being pushed up the hill rapidly by the wind.
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
kjzz.com
Man missing in Wasatch County found deceased
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man missing in Wasatch County has been found deceased three days after he was last seen. Officials said Colby Sheriff, 34, was last seen July 28 in the area of Daniels Summit Lodge. They announced he was located on Sunday approximately 1.5 miles...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Carbon County, Utah goes solar
Carbon County, Utah has gone solar. rPlus Energies developed the 104 MWdc/80 MWac Graphite Solar project, the company's first. The project was comissioned on July 12. Graphite Solar will be owned by Greenbacker Renewable Energy, a clean energy investment firm and independent power producer. Graphite Solar is Greenbacker's largest operating renewable energy asset.
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Park City rollover crash leaves one in critical condition
PARK CITY (ABC4) – A single vehicle rollover crash occurred Friday evening, leaving one person in critical condition, according to the Park City Fire District. The Park City Fire Department, along with United Fire Authority and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident, which reportedly happened at 6:45 p.m. Friday. The accident was reportedly located […]
UHP: Springville crash affecting I-15 traffic
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville. At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. One lane of traffic is getting around […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing man in Payson Canyon found
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah County Sheriff’s office identified the missing man as Daniel Kory Walker, of Spanish Fork. The Western States Aerial Search is conducting a drone search of the Payson Canyon area near Walker’s car. Ground search will resume Sunday morning. July 30, 2022, 3:00...
POLICE: Missing Utahn reappears, says he ‘needed time alone’
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located. Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since. Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and […]
ksl.com
1 critically injured in rollover on I-80 near Park City
PARK CITY — One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and "multiple patients" were involved in a rollover on westbound I-80 near Lambs Canyon Road near Park City on Friday afternoon. The crash, reported at around 7 p.m., required the assistance of Park City Fire Department's...
etvnews.com
St. George Knocks Off Merchants
The 19U Merchants competed in the state tournament, which took place the final week in July. Helper opened the bracket with a 9-5 win over Bear River followed by a win against Stansbury in a close 8-7 matchup. The Merchants then found themselves on the wrong side of a one-run...
basinnow.com
UBIC Kicks Off With New Royalty
There’s no better way to kick off the annual UBIC - Uintah Basin In Celebration events than by welcoming new royalty. The UBIC Native American Pageant was held on Tuesday at the Fort Duchesne Community Building. The new royalty include: Neesha Kanip as Miss Native American UBIC Queen, Alexzena Cesspooch as Junior Miss Native American UBIC Princess, Abby Ignacio as Little Miss Native American UBIC Princess, Nya Murray as Tiny Tot Miss Native American UBIC Princess, Oaklee Eaglehawk as Native American UBIC Little Brave, and Dre Angel as Native American UBIC Brave. The Miss Uintah Basin, Miss Duchesne County, and Teen Pageant was held at the Union High School auditorium on Saturday evening. The new royalty include: Jacobi Christensen as Miss Uintah Basin, Kaylynn Trinnaman as Miss Uintah Basin Outstanding Teen, Briella Allred as Miss Duchesne County, and Zoey Barney as Miss Duchesne County Outstanding Teen. Well done to all the participants and congratulations to the new royalty. Visit ubic.info for a schedule of UBIC events this week.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
basinnow.com
Local Families Find Butch Cassidy’s Lost Loot With Outlaws Lost Treasure Hunt
Two local families are a bit richer after a weekend of successful treasure hunting! Red Exit Escapes approached Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion early in the year with the idea of putting together a treasure hunt for the community. Bennion recruited the Uintah County Travel and Tourism team and the result? The large-scale Outlaws Lost Treasure Hunt was held in tandem with the John Wesley Powell Riverfest in Vernal over the weekend. 1,447 participants broke into 354 teams signed up with hopes of finding the $10,000 dollar treasure. 205 of those participants traveled from outside the area to get in on the thrill of the hunt. With such a coveted prize on the line, organizers made sure the puzzles would take work and real problem solving. As clues were released, some teams began to associate with each other. This proved to be a winning strategy for Team 184 and 266 who found it very helpful to bounce ideas off each other and decided to form an alliance. Their wild day led them 23 miles out of town to a spot near Horseshoe Bend on the Green River where they were shocked and excited to find the hidden treasure of $10,000 dollars to share. The Hills and the Embletons agreed that while the hunt was at times overwhelming, it was a worthwhile adventure of learning about local history and creating a deeper connection to the place they call home. A video about the puzzles and how to solve them is available on the Outlaw’s Lost Treasure Hunt Facebook page.
