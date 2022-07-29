JWP RiverFest Paddle Pond And Live Bands Favorite Summer Activities

basinnow.com
4th Annual JWP RiverFest Attracts Thousands
The 4th annual John Wesley Powell River Festival was held over the weekend with entertainment co-presented by Uintah County Travel and Tourism, Evans Family Media and KLCY. Uintah County Travel and Tourism director Lesha Coltharp said the event was a huge success for the community. “The event is a great time for the community to celebrate the legacy of river rafting that was first started by John Wesley Powell 154 years ago,” shares Coltharp. “Uintah County is the birthplace of white water rafting. During the festival 3 river trips were given away for 2 adults and 2 kids to enjoy the scenic beauty that is the Green River. Also 10 bands played and thousands of kids tried paddling in the pond. We held a Dutch oven cook off with river guides, a smoke off with local competitors, a corn hole tournament, plinko, food trucks, art vendors from Uintah Basin visual arts and of course the Outlaws Lost Treasure Hunt.” The 3 days of festivities were enjoyed by thousands of people.
TriCounty Health Department Has Two More Walking Events Before Bash
TriCounty Health Department started July by offering a Walking Challenge. They invited all members of the Uintah Basin community to join them in walking towards 10,000 steps a day. To keep it fun they include prizes for the first 50 people that showed up to the walking events and a grand prize. For every week that a person sends in how many steps they had (regardless of the end amount), they are entered into the grand prize. There are two more walking events, one today Monday, August 1st at the Uintah County Library and the other at Central Park in Roosevelt on Monday, August 8th. Both events start at 6pm and end at 7pm. Then be sure to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11th for the big bash, as the walking celebration meets with the Safe Kids Bash at the Colton Pavilion in Vernal starting at 10am and going until 2pm.
Local Families Find Butch Cassidy’s Lost Loot With Outlaws Lost Treasure Hunt
Two local families are a bit richer after a weekend of successful treasure hunting! Red Exit Escapes approached Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion early in the year with the idea of putting together a treasure hunt for the community. Bennion recruited the Uintah County Travel and Tourism team and the result? The large-scale Outlaws Lost Treasure Hunt was held in tandem with the John Wesley Powell Riverfest in Vernal over the weekend. 1,447 participants broke into 354 teams signed up with hopes of finding the $10,000 dollar treasure. 205 of those participants traveled from outside the area to get in on the thrill of the hunt. With such a coveted prize on the line, organizers made sure the puzzles would take work and real problem solving. As clues were released, some teams began to associate with each other. This proved to be a winning strategy for Team 184 and 266 who found it very helpful to bounce ideas off each other and decided to form an alliance. Their wild day led them 23 miles out of town to a spot near Horseshoe Bend on the Green River where they were shocked and excited to find the hidden treasure of $10,000 dollars to share. The Hills and the Embletons agreed that while the hunt was at times overwhelming, it was a worthwhile adventure of learning about local history and creating a deeper connection to the place they call home. A video about the puzzles and how to solve them is available on the Outlaw’s Lost Treasure Hunt Facebook page.
UBIC Kicks Off With New Royalty
There’s no better way to kick off the annual UBIC - Uintah Basin In Celebration events than by welcoming new royalty. The UBIC Native American Pageant was held on Tuesday at the Fort Duchesne Community Building. The new royalty include: Neesha Kanip as Miss Native American UBIC Queen, Alexzena Cesspooch as Junior Miss Native American UBIC Princess, Abby Ignacio as Little Miss Native American UBIC Princess, Nya Murray as Tiny Tot Miss Native American UBIC Princess, Oaklee Eaglehawk as Native American UBIC Little Brave, and Dre Angel as Native American UBIC Brave. The Miss Uintah Basin, Miss Duchesne County, and Teen Pageant was held at the Union High School auditorium on Saturday evening. The new royalty include: Jacobi Christensen as Miss Uintah Basin, Kaylynn Trinnaman as Miss Uintah Basin Outstanding Teen, Briella Allred as Miss Duchesne County, and Zoey Barney as Miss Duchesne County Outstanding Teen. Well done to all the participants and congratulations to the new royalty. Visit ubic.info for a schedule of UBIC events this week.
Dinosaur National Monument Requiring Masks As Part Of COVID Response
Dinosaur National Monument is back to requiring masks as part of their COVID-19 response. The Monument shared that as of July 28th, Uintah County has been identified as a high COVID-19 area and masks are now required for all visitors and staff inside all buildings, including the Quarry Visitor Center, Quarry Exhibit Hall, and Canyon Visitor Center. The National Parks Service updated its masking guidance based on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which helps communities decide what prevention steps to take. In areas the CDC identifies as high COVID-19 community level, masks are required for everyone in all NPS buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help
Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
