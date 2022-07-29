Uintah Animal Shelter Shut Down To Public Due To Illness

basinnow.com
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
A Nature Photography Open House Is Being Held In North Salt LakeS. F. MoriNorth Salt Lake, UT
The Pioneer Memorial Museum Will Have an Open House For Pioneer DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
kjzz.com
'Petflation' creating tough situations for those buying food for families, animals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Increases in the cost of pet food have nearly caught-up with hikes in the price of human food and that's raising concerns for pets and their families. People who might be struggling to pay for groceries during high inflation, might have to make tough...
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
utahstories.com
Dog Friendly Restaurant Patios in Salt Lake and Park City
Is there anything better during the hottest months of summer in Utah than sitting on a shady, misted patio and enjoying an evening with family, friends and furry besties?. This summer, dog owners can take their pups to dozens of restaurant patios in Salt Lake and Park City to sit down for a beer, a bagel or a burger with their four-legged friend.
utah.gov
Salt Lake County—Current Conditions
Employers activate mandatory trip reduction programs. Individuals should TravelWise by consolidating trips and choose cleaner transportation options. Limit volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Smoke from wild fires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas. If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical...
KSLTV
Local church hosts giveaway for those in need of food and clothes
LAYTON, Utah — No matter how she felt when she woke up Saturday morning, Crystal Stengel-Moore knew after today, she would feel even better. “How are you guys today? Awesome!” she said to one person. “Any plans for the weekend?” she asks another. It’s hard to...
New homeless resource center coming to Tooele
Groups in Tooele County are working to solve a problem of homelessness in their community through a one-stop-shop center.
kjzz.com
Man missing in Wasatch County found deceased
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man missing in Wasatch County has been found deceased three days after he was last seen. Officials said Colby Sheriff, 34, was last seen July 28 in the area of Daniels Summit Lodge. They announced he was located on Sunday approximately 1.5 miles...
Gephardt Daily
Family of five displaced in Murray house fire, one adult taken to hospital, 2 dogs rescued
MURRAY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An adult male was injured and a family of five displaced Saturday night after their Murray home was destroyed by fire. Firefighters were first dispatched to the residence near 5739 S. Golden Drive at 8:04 p.m. When crews arrived at 8:07 p.m., they found the house engulfed in flames.
KUTV
Logan street closed after water main break damages roadway
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A section of road in Logan is closed Sunday after a water main break left the street in disrepair. According to Logan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons, the break happened in the area of 1400 North and Main Street during the early afternoon hours. He...
kjzz.com
Several homes threatened after brush fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Several homes were threatened after a brush fire broke out in Tooele. The fire, officially named the Meadowbrook Fire, ignited on Sunday in the Pine Canyon area of Tooele, around 1000 North and Droubay Road. No closures or evacuations were ordered. More from 2News. Calls...
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
ksl.com
USU students left scrambling after second year of apartment construction delays
LOGAN — A number of Utah State University students were scrambling to find housing Thursday after an under-construction apartment complex announced it wouldn't be ready in time. Cole Duersch said he just received a notice Wednesday night from the 800 Block apartments. That leaves him a month to find...
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Sculpture Near The Gallivan Center(Image is author's) In the heart of downtown Salt Lake City is The John W. Gallivan Utah Center called "The Gallivan Center." It is an open space located at 239 South Main Street. It serves the residents of Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas with a variety of activities. It has an amphitheater, public plazas, a banquet and meeting center, a public ice rink, art installations, and nearby eating establishments.
utahstyleanddesign.com
Cool Guise: A Charming Pool House in Holladay
Appearances can be deceiving. This certainly holds true for a new house built along a tree-shaded street in Holladay. Set on a narrow lot behind a curved gravel drive, the classically styled structure would leave few suspecting it is not a separate residence. “The owners wanted a charming pool house on the property beside their family home, so we decided to make it look like a separate house rather than part of an estate,” says interior designer Jason Wilde, who created exactly that for his long-term clients.
deseret.com
Opinion: How will Utah afford to fight fires and build infrastructure? Pete Buttigieg has the answer
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake County Friday, choosing Utah to announce new and transformational federal funding, tour our canyons and engage with local leaders. While here, Buttigieg visited with firefighters who protected lives, homes and roads last year during the Parleys Canyon Fire. I had...
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT removing Lehi light poles, expect lane closures on I-15
LEHI, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is removing dozens of 120-foot light poles and others of similar height on the I-15 corridor in Lehi. This comes after one of the Lehi lightpoles fell due to a winter storm last December. UDOT has launched a thorough investigation into what caused the initial pole to fall.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
