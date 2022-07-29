Uintah Animal Shelter Shut Down To Public Due To Illness

Appearances can be deceiving. This certainly holds true for a new house built along a tree-shaded street in Holladay. Set on a narrow lot behind a curved gravel drive, the classically styled structure would leave few suspecting it is not a separate residence. “The owners wanted a charming pool house on the property beside their family home, so we decided to make it look like a separate house rather than part of an estate,” says interior designer Jason Wilde, who created exactly that for his long-term clients.

HOLLADAY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO