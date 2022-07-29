ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Skull found in Queens home belongs to slain 53-year-old woman: cops

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Human remains that were discovered in a Queens back yard have been identified as a 53-year-old Brooklyn woman — and authorities say she was murdered.

The NYPD said Thursday that the skeletal remains belonged to Gloria Lee, who was last seen alive at her home in Flatbush in May 2021.

The medical examiner has ruled Lee’s death a homicide, although the cause has not been released yet.

Around 6:40 a.m. July 26, 2021, a person walking by an abandoned home on Pine Grove Street in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens spotted a human skull in the yard and called 911.

Investigators do not know how Lee’s remains ended up at that location, nor how long they had been there before being found.

The woman had no known ties to the home on Pine Grove Street.

A passer-by spotted the human remains in the yard of a blighted home on Pine Grove Street, and it has been determined that the victim had been murdered.
abc7
Lee was last seen in late May 2021. Her family posted fliers appealing for help in finding her.
abc7
Lee had no known ties to the property.
abc7

Lee’s sister told ABC 7 NY that she last heard from her sister in May 2021. Then Lee abruptly stopped answering calls and text messages, which was unlike her, her sibling said.

“She had a good soul,” the sister said, speaking to the outlet on condition of anonymity out of fear for her safety. “I’ve never felt any pain like this.”

The NYPD released Lee’s photo and is asking the public to come forward with information on the woman’s homicide.

