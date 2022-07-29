ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson on his critics: ‘They hated Jesus, and I’m not Jesus’

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Lamar Jackson boasts many impressive titles – NFL superstar, 2019 MVP, and Pro Bowl quarterback – but religious messiah is not one of them.

During a press conference at Baltimore Ravens training camp on Thursday, Jackson was asked how he deals with the detractors and naysayers that criticize his play. The 25-year-old responded with an answer that’s one for the history books.

“When you’re trying to be great, you’re trying to work your tail off, there’s gonna be negativity,” Jackson said. “But you know they hated Jesus, and I’m not Jesus. So I don’t really worry about it.”

Jackson’s legendary response comes amid contract disputes between the signal-caller and Baltimore. After missing the Ravens’ voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, he later appeared at mandatory minicamp in June and was one of the first to report to training camp last week.

Lamar Jackson
Getty

Jackson asserted at mandatory minicamp that he’s held positive talks with general manager Eric DeCosta and “expects” to be a Raven for life. It seems those talks have not gone much further in the month that’s transpired, however.

“We’re still negotiating right now,” Jackson said Thursday , adding the sides have discussed a possible contract extension whenever there’s “mutual free time.”

Jackson is set to make $23 million guaranteed this season, the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

