Sec. Buttigieg, Gov. Cox unveil $7.3B program to guard roads against climate extremes

New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
