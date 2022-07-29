‘Jiggling’ track star Michelle Jenneke is ready for ‘special’ chance after years away

Michelle Jenneke is excited to be slipping back into the green and gold.

The Australian model and hurdler, known for her pre-race “jiggling” ritual, is slated to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after dealing with ankle and back injuries, according to The UK’s Daily Star .

“This one is pretty special. To be back representing my country after a few years of injury is honestly pretty unbelievable,” the 29-year-old Jenneke wrote on Instagram in late June.

🔥World Record🔥



Women's 100mH Tobi Amusan🇳🇬 12.12 (+0.9)

… unbelievable!



Amazing experience for Michelle Jenneke🇦🇺 to run in this race, set a big PB of 12.66 & become #2 Australian all-time #WorldAthleticsChamps #ThisIsAthletics pic.twitter.com/ilbTaeWlxI — @athsSTATS (@athsstats) July 25, 2022

Michelle Jenneke of Australia, here at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is set to compete in this year’s event. Getty Images

The Australian model and athlete is known for her signature “jiggling” before races. AFP via Getty Images

“Huge thank you to my team who stuck with me during some pretty tough moments and have made this season possible. Proud to be back in the green and gold at my 3rd Commonwealth Games.”

Jenneke, who boasts nearly 550,000 followers on Instagram , will take part in the women’s 100-meter hurdles next Friday, per The Sun .

The University of Sydney alum has gained notoriety in recent years after her “jiggling” dance went viral at the 2012 World Junior Championships.

Michelle Jenneke (right) competed in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on July 23, 2022. Getty Images

Michelle Jenneke after competing in the semi-final of the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022. Getty Images

In addition to posting photos from her meets, Michelle Jenneke also gives fans a glimpse into her life beyond the track on Instagram. Instagram

Michelle Jenneke is seen posing outdoors against a beachy backdrop. Instagram

Though she had a disappointing showing at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 — not to mention the backlash that followed — Jenneke recently competed at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month. There, she posted her “fastest time in seven years ” with 12.84 seconds and advanced to the semi-final.

While much of Jenneke’s Instagram page is made up of photos from meets, the athlete occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her life beyond the track. Last June, she shared a dreamy snap of a colorful sky from Cable Beach, as well as a few pics commemorating her college graduation .

The Commonwealth Games kicked off Thursday in Birmingham, England, and will run through Aug. 8.