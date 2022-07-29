ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin treasurer Sarah Godlewski drops out of Wisconsin Democratic US Senate primary

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Wisconsin GOP candidates easily outraise Democrats

Republicans running for the Wisconsin Legislature easily raised more money than their Democratic opponents over the first half of the year, according to a report released Tuesday. Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analyzed campaign finance reports covering the first six months of 2022. The group found that Republican candidate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Voters decide primary elections in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, and Washington: LIVE UPDATES

Trump's influence is being tested in several different states, including Washington's Third and Fourth Congressional Districts and Michigan's Third Congressional District. Kansas voters cast their ballots on whether to provide lawmakers in the state with the ability to regulate abortion. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is backed by...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox News

Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds state’s mail-in voting law

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the state’s expansion of mail-in voting, in a case brought by Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation in 2019. "We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly's ability to create universal mail-in voting," wrote Justice Christine Donohue in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Idaho's near-total abortion ban challenged by Justice Department

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging Idaho's near-total ban on abortion, arguing that it would criminalize doctors for performing abortions during medical emergencies. Idaho's law is set to take effect on Aug. 25 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, returning the issue...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Democrats#Election State#Democratic#U S Senate#Republican#Socialist#Legislature
Fox News

Kentucky floods: Air National Guard rescues 19 people, two dogs

Kentucky’s Air National Guard rescued 19 stranded residents and two dogs in the aftermath of horrific flooding in eastern Kentucky last week that claimed the lives of dozens of people. Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron deployed to the region last Thursday and carried...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Vermont man charged with killing mom at sea will remain in jail, judge rules

A Vermont man charged with murdering his mother at sea in 2016 in a scheme to get his hands on her millions was denied bail Tuesday in federal court. Nathan Carman has been detained since his arrest in May on an eight-count indictment for insurance fraud and fatally shooting his mom, Linda Carman, in Sept. 2016, while the pair were on a fishing trip near Block Island in Rhode Island.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

New Jersey food bank shuts its doors after running out of food, supplies: 'It's heartbreaking'

A New Jersey food bank was forced to shut its doors for the first time this week as rising demand and skyrocketing grocery costs left them out of options. Americans crippled by inflation are returning to food banks around the U.S. with the hopes of feeding themselves and their families. But food banks say they're struggling to provide relief amid the sudden surge in demand and soaring grocery costs.
CHARITIES
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy