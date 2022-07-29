Wisconsin treasurer Sarah Godlewski drops out of Wisconsin Democratic US Senate primary

A Vermont man charged with murdering his mother at sea in 2016 in a scheme to get his hands on her millions was denied bail Tuesday in federal court. Nathan Carman has been detained since his arrest in May on an eight-count indictment for insurance fraud and fatally shooting his mom, Linda Carman, in Sept. 2016, while the pair were on a fishing trip near Block Island in Rhode Island.

