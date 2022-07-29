Wisconsin treasurer Sarah Godlewski drops out of Wisconsin Democratic US Senate primary

www.foxnews.com
Wisconsin GOP candidates easily outraise Democrats
Republicans running for the Wisconsin Legislature easily raised more money than their Democratic opponents over the first half of the year, according to a report released Tuesday. Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analyzed campaign finance reports covering the first six months of 2022. The group found that Republican candidate...
Voters decide primary elections in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, and Washington: LIVE UPDATES
Trump's influence is being tested in several different states, including Washington's Third and Fourth Congressional Districts and Michigan's Third Congressional District. Kansas voters cast their ballots on whether to provide lawmakers in the state with the ability to regulate abortion. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is backed by...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Senate candidate, said sanctuary cities make ‘everybody safer’
A 2016 clip of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman claiming that sanctuary cities "make everybody safer" and that "immigrants commit crime at a far lower rate than native-born people" is receiving renewed attention as the U.S. Senate race heats up between him and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. Speaking at West...
Winning For Women puts $1M into ad blitz supporting female GOP lawmakers fighting for lower gas prices
EXCLUSIVE: A group working to elect more Republican women to Congress is putting nearly $1 million behind an ad campaign in Iowa and Texas asking voters to support three GOP lawmakers in their state who are pushing for increased U.S. energy production in order to bring down gas prices. Winning...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds state’s mail-in voting law
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the state’s expansion of mail-in voting, in a case brought by Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation in 2019. "We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly's ability to create universal mail-in voting," wrote Justice Christine Donohue in...
Idaho's near-total abortion ban challenged by Justice Department
The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging Idaho's near-total ban on abortion, arguing that it would criminalize doctors for performing abortions during medical emergencies. Idaho's law is set to take effect on Aug. 25 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, returning the issue...
Rep. Flores hits back after opponent calls her 'confused' about Democrats abandoning Hispanic Texas voters
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) pushed back on her midterm opponent's claims that she is "confused" and "doesn't represent South Texas values," after she said Democrats have lost touch with Hispanic community. During an MSNBC interview Monday, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) reacted to Flores' statement on Fox News' "America Reports" that...
Joe Manchin pressed by Harris Faulkner on Inflation Reduction Act: I won't 'roll over' to far left
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin insisted Tuesday he isn't caving to the far-left as Harris Faulkner pressed him on how the Inflation Reduction Act will affect American families financially amid a push for green energy. Manchin (D) joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how the climate legislation will impact inflation...
Pressed on backing Biden in 2024, Sen. Manchin angrily tells MSNBC’s Mitchell: 'Not gonna talk about it!’
On Tuesday, a visibly annoyed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., emphatically told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he’s "not gonna" talk about whether he plans on supporting President Biden if he runs for re-election. During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Manchin spoke to the anchor about the...
MSNBC silent over guest Elie Mystal’s long history of racially charged rhetoric
Frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal has repeatedly garnered attention for racially charged comments, but the NBCUniversal News Group division appears to be staying silent on how the network feels about his recurrent rants. Mystal, who works as a justice correspondent for The Nation, attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker...
Texas officer says flow of migrants across Rio Grande is 'nonstop and very consistent'
Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins joined Texas Department of Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the ongoing surge of migrants at the southern border. Jenkins spoke to Olivarez from near the Rio Grande, where a migrant had just gone missing and was presumed to have...
New York authorities lift ban on book about Attica uprising for prisoners
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
Kentucky floods: Air National Guard rescues 19 people, two dogs
Kentucky’s Air National Guard rescued 19 stranded residents and two dogs in the aftermath of horrific flooding in eastern Kentucky last week that claimed the lives of dozens of people. Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron deployed to the region last Thursday and carried...
Vermont man charged with killing mom at sea will remain in jail, judge rules
A Vermont man charged with murdering his mother at sea in 2016 in a scheme to get his hands on her millions was denied bail Tuesday in federal court. Nathan Carman has been detained since his arrest in May on an eight-count indictment for insurance fraud and fatally shooting his mom, Linda Carman, in Sept. 2016, while the pair were on a fishing trip near Block Island in Rhode Island.
Michigan officer details harrowing moment he collapsed from fentanyl exposure
A Michigan sheriff is emphasizing the importance of easily-accessible Narcan, a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses, after his deputy was exposed to fentanyl at the county jail. Genesee County Deputy Forrest Bradley and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the harrowing incident and...
Derek Chauvin and his beauty queen ex-wife's Florida vacation home sold for $475,000
Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold in July for $475,000, according to property records. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
California battles worst wildfire this year as flames scorch more than 51,000 acres
California is battling its worst wildfire this year with more than 51,000 acres burned and evacuations mounting. Chaotic weather is threatening to make matters worse. Crews battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California were bracing for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday.
Indiana cop killed at traffic stop: 'Until prosecutors and judges say 'enough,' this is going to continue'
12 Hessian bodies found at New Jersey Revolutionary War battle site
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years...
New Jersey food bank shuts its doors after running out of food, supplies: 'It's heartbreaking'
A New Jersey food bank was forced to shut its doors for the first time this week as rising demand and skyrocketing grocery costs left them out of options. Americans crippled by inflation are returning to food banks around the U.S. with the hopes of feeding themselves and their families. But food banks say they're struggling to provide relief amid the sudden surge in demand and soaring grocery costs.
Comments / 0