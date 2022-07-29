ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matthew McConaughey Set To Star in New Movie, ‘Dallas Sting’

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUow5_0gxnJOhy00

Matthew McConaughey is reportedly set to star in the upcoming Kari Skoglund-directed soccer film “Dallas String.”

According to Deadline, “Dallas String” is a fact-based film about a Dallas high school girls soccer, The Strings, assembled as the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team by the Reagan administration to head to China in 1984. They compete as the ultimate underdogs in a soccer tournament that included the best women’s teams from China, Australia, and Italy. Matthew McConaughey will portray Bill Kinder, who is the coach of the soccer team and had no prior experience with the sport.

The film’s description on IMDb also reads, “Follows the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team and their coach Bill Kinder who led the rag-tag group of Texas teens toward a Rocky-esque destiny.”

Matthew McConaughey’s Kinder is pretty significant to the underdog soccer story. In order to form the soccer team, the coach had to provide a note from a gynecologist that stated playing soccer would not harm a women’s reproductive organs. Along with that situation, the girl’s soccer team had to overcome the “bureaucracy” that came with even making the trip to China. Kinder believed in the women’s soccer team so much that he actually charged $85,000 on his credit cards for non-refundable tickets to China.

No further details about Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming film are available at this time.

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About Current Struggles in the U.S. Following Uvalde, Texas School Shooting

While speaking to Bret Baier on Fox New’s “Special Report,” Matthew McConaughey opened up about the current struggles that Americans are now facing after the devastating school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

“I am not running for political official,” Matthew McConaughey declared for clarification. “I’m here because, on the 24th of May, I got the news that there was a mass shooting in the town that I was born in, Uvalde, Texas.”

Matthew McConaughey then spoke about the main theme everyone is going through at the moment. “It was every single family that lost a loved one, or a child said, you know what, I just want some way for the loss of my loved one’s life to matter. And I think that’s what we are talking about on the cusp here, here in D.C. today. How can we make it matter?”

Matthew McConaughey then spoke about what is actually dividing the U.S. right now. “I think we’re being told we’re more divided than we are. I think that the veil over the masses’ eyes, I think we got the numbers. And we got to pull that veil off. Quit drinking the Kool-Aid, because we’re hearing it from both sides, the extreme right and extreme left. And they have the microphone. And I think we have the numbers.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Sting
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Dallas#Texa
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple

Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Mike Wolfe’s Antique Store Dinged with Complaint After ‘American Pickers’ Hits Low Ratings Drop

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers was a great trip into the past as its hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered lost items there were more than valuable, they were a piece of history. But since the firing of Fritz, leaving Mike Wolfe to host himself, fans have voiced this frustration with the direction of the show and how much they miss Frank. While both hosts appeared to be great friends on TV, Fritz admitted that since his departure, he hasn’t heard a word from Wolfe. Although Fritz and Wolfe aren’t talking, it appears American Pickers has another disgruntled fan. This time, it’s the Better Business Bureau.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

525K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy