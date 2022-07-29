ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Clint Eastwood Was Allowed To Skirt Canada’s Laws To Film ‘Unforgiven’: Here’s Why

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtQJJ_0gxnJNpF00

Actor-director-producer Clint Eastwood is a legend. From his iconic performances in Western shows and films to directing over 30 films, it’s hard to believe that he would have to jump through hoops to get what he wants. However, he had to do exactly that while shooting the film “Unforgiven.”

“Unforgiven” premiered in 1992, and Clint Eastwood both starred and directed the film. The actor/director filmed the movie in Canada, which, given his big crew, was surprising. However, it was really thanks to cinematographer Jack N. Green that they were able to film in the country.

Canada’s filmmaking unions prevented Eastwood from filming there. When asked why, Green responded, “Never, because he can’t bring his family,” according to an Esquire article from 2012.

Eastwood called his crew his “family,” and doesn’t film unless they are there. Green told Esquire that the officials from Canada gave them a deal: “Anyone who could prove that they’d worked with Eastwood on more than five films could come up to Canada and get around the union’s work rules.”

Luckily, all 50-60 people in Eastwood’s “family” qualified, and they were all able to get into Canada to film the movie.

It is no secret that Eastwood cares for his crew, especially after this situation. According to Esquire, “Indeed, the question of exactly what constitutes a Clint Movie turns out to have an easy answer: A Clint Movie is a movie shot by Clint Eastwood’s crew. He gives them more freedom than most other filmmakers give their crews, and they give him greater constancy.”

Clint Eastwood Didn’t Go “Unforgiven” After Fighting for His Crew

They also reported that he is lenient with their schedules so that they can see their families, and he waits in line with them for the food truck. In return, his crew reciprocates his kindness, and that is why his sets run so smoothly. Standing up for his whole crew and not filming somewhere unless they could all be there proved how much he valued them.

Eastwood likes everything to be just right on his set. According to an article from slashfilm.com, “he prefers to work quickly.” Because of this, everyone he hires – from crew to actors – must be able to work efficiently and quickly. However, he makes their hard work known with returned respect.

The 92-year-old actor-director-producer has over 60 films under his belt. Even decades after his rise to fame, people still talk about his old and new projects.

A 2018 film of Eastwood’s, “The Mule,” received a lot of attention. The film was even talked about on Saturday Night Live. In a Weekend Update bit, comedian John Mulaney and comedian/SNL cast member Pete Davidson detailed their experience seeing “The Mule,” and what a trip it was.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5TEsdb918c&t=94s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weekend Update: Pete Davidson & John Mulaney Review Clint Eastwood's The Mule – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5TEsdb918c&t=94s)

Between his talent and his kindness to his cast and crew, Hollywood admires Clint Eastwood greatly.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’

There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Once Recalled His Father ‘Popping’ Him in the Face

Clint Eastwood is a living Hollywood legend, but he was down to earth when it came to raising his kids according to his son Scott. During his acting prime, Clint Eastwood personified the big screen tough guy. Generations of men grew up watching him. He likely had a role in shaping the demeanors of countless males over the decades. However, Scott Eastwood had the benefit of also being raised by the real-life Clint. One incident with his father in particular still resonates with Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: 'Family came first'

Alison Eastwood grew up watching her father play a hero on the big screen – now, she wants to be a heroine for animals in need. The retired actress, who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, spends much of her time rescuing animals at risk of being euthanized in Southern California’s overcrowded shelters. In 2012, the 50-year-old founded the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, which aims to reduce pet overpopulation and increase adoptions through spay/neuter programs, rescue partnerships, and local education.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
John Mulaney
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand

If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Film Star
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Here’s Why Andy Griffith Got Bullied as a Kid in North Carolina

In hindsight, it seems difficult to believe that someone as affable as Andy Griffith, the king of classic TV stars, would be disliked. But back when he was growing up in Mount Airy, N.C., a mostly blue-collar small town, his classmates bullied Griffith. Kids believed he was different, he was the rich kid. So they made fun of him.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint and Ron Howard Discuss Their First Prize-Winning Film

Ron Howard and his brother Clint revealed a lot about their youth in a 2021 memoir titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family. Ron shared anecdotes of how his parents prepared him to be an actor at the age of three. They were always a Hollywood family. And Ron always collaborated with his brother Clint. They’ve always known each other best.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday

Actor-director Ron Howard is sweetly remembering his costar from The Andy Griffith Show, Don Knotts, on Knotts’ birthday. Howard offers up some tender words about Knotts in a message from Twitter on Thursday. Of course, Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife in the CBS sitcom. That was opposite Howard, who played Opie Taylor, Andy Taylor’s son. Let’s see what Howard writes here about his dear friend.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

525K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy