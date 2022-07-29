You can re-vote if your candidate has left the race

fox11online.com
Related
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin extends streak of falling COVID-19 numbers to 6 days
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are now on a weeklong slide. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,599 new cases on Monday, the fewest on a weekday since July 5. The seven-day average fell for a sixth straight day, to 1,736. The seven-day average of test...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin PFAS lawsuit moves from state court to federal court
MADISON (WLUK) – A state lawsuit against 18 companies regarding PFAS contamination has been moved from state court to federal court. The state wants the companies, including Tyco/Johnson Controls, to reimburse the state for investigations and cleanup efforts. The suit was originally filed in Dane County court, but was...
Fox11online.com
More than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin. State health officials say that includes more than 2.5 million booster doses. As of Monday, more than 60% of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.
Fox11online.com
Officials see increase in fraudulent Wisconsin lottery texts and emails
MADISON (WLUK) -- Officials say you should be skeptical if you receive a text or email from someone claiming to be a Powerball winner offering to share a portion of their winnings in exchange for your personal information. The Bureau of Consumer Protection says it has seen an increase in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin's average price at the pump drops below $4 a gallon
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is among nearly 20 states now selling gas for under $4 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The average price at the pump in Wisconsin dropped 15 cents from last week to $3.88/g. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.74/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from...
Fox11online.com
Mississippi homicide suspect arrested in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man allegedly connected to a Mississippi homicide was arrested after investigators learned he was stayed at a Manitowoc hotel. On July 28, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office investigators assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force received information about 30-year-old SanMarco Houston, a man with an active homicide warrant through the state of Mississippi.
Fox11online.com
Farmers remind consumers of food safety after salmonella hits Wisconsin farmers markets
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating a salmonella outbreak associated with shelled peas sold at farmers markets around the state. At least six people were infected with the same strain of the bacteria after purchasing the vegetables. Renae Marsh's family owns Canopy Gardens in...
Comments / 0