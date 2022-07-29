ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

You can re-vote if your candidate has left the race

By HARM VENHUIZEN, Associated Press/Report for America
 4 days ago
Wisconsin extends streak of falling COVID-19 numbers to 6 days

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are now on a weeklong slide. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,599 new cases on Monday, the fewest on a weekday since July 5. The seven-day average fell for a sixth straight day, to 1,736. The seven-day average of test...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin PFAS lawsuit moves from state court to federal court

MADISON (WLUK) – A state lawsuit against 18 companies regarding PFAS contamination has been moved from state court to federal court. The state wants the companies, including Tyco/Johnson Controls, to reimburse the state for investigations and cleanup efforts. The suit was originally filed in Dane County court, but was...
WISCONSIN STATE
More than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin. State health officials say that includes more than 2.5 million booster doses. As of Monday, more than 60% of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin's average price at the pump drops below $4 a gallon

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is among nearly 20 states now selling gas for under $4 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The average price at the pump in Wisconsin dropped 15 cents from last week to $3.88/g. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.74/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mississippi homicide suspect arrested in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man allegedly connected to a Mississippi homicide was arrested after investigators learned he was stayed at a Manitowoc hotel. On July 28, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office investigators assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force received information about 30-year-old SanMarco Houston, a man with an active homicide warrant through the state of Mississippi.
MANITOWOC, WI

