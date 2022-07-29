Things to do in Austin this weekend: 'Clueless' for a cause and more

www.kvue.com
Austin's Cepeda Branch Library reopens this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year and a half, the Eustasio Cepeda Branch Library will reopen with a community celebration on Saturday. The branch, located on North Pleasant Valley Road, has been closed for renovations since January 2021. A performance from Latin musical group The Bronze Band...
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
Iconic South Congress costume shop Lucy in Disguise is closing
AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to say goodbye to another legendary Austin business – Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds on South Congress Avenue. On Instagram Tuesday, the iconic costume shop announced plans to shutter by the end of the year. "After 38 years of business, Lucy in...
The Backstory: This year is the 56th anniversary of the siege of the UT Tower sniper
AUSTIN, Texas — It wasn’t typical programming on Austin’s educational television station on the morning of Aug. 1, 1966. As a live TV camera trained its sight on the familiar University of Texas Tower, occasional puffs of smoke from gunfire could be seen as the stern voice of an announcer on campus TV station KLRN (now local PBS station KLRU) warned viewers to keep away from the UT campus.
John Aielli, longtime Austin radio host, dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — John Aielli, an Austin icon and longtime local radio host, has died. He was 76. Austin stations KUT and KUTX said that Aielli died early Sunday morning. KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that Aielli suffered several health setbacks in recent years, including a heart attack in 2012 and a stroke most recently in 2020. Following the recent stroke, he stepped back from his regular on-air duties.
First round of forced relocations start at South Congress mobile home park
AUSTIN, Texas — Neighbors at the Congress Mobile Home and RV Park on South Congress have reached the deadline put in place for the first wave of residents that are being forced to pack up and move out. Neighbors were given a 60-day notice to leave the property after...
Seven Oaks tenants protest at property management office in Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a situation KABB/WOAI has been following at a local apartment complex - the tenants at Seven Oaks are now fed up with little to no repairs being made to leaking pipes and moldy walls. Monday they took their fight to Austin to get answers from...
We officially recorded the hottest July in Austin history
AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've reached the end of month, we can officially report July 2022 was the hottest July on record at the Camp Mabry climate site. The average monthly temperature, which factors in both afternoon high temperatures and overnight low temperatures, was 90.6 degrees. This beats the previous monthly record of 89.7 degrees set back in July 2011.
Why have there been more wildfires in Central Texas this year?
AUSTIN, Texas — Fire danger conditions continue this week following multiple fires in the Central Texas area over the past several days. Those fires include a 90-acre fire in Buda, a 35-acre fire near Hornsby Bend and a 29-acre fire off of FM 969. It's a trend the state is seeing as the Texas A&M Forest Service reports that, since January, the state has seen more than 6,900 wildfires and almost 600,000 acres burned.
City of Austin to allow taller mixed-use buildings along major transit corridors
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is rolling out new rules to allow taller mixed-use buildings along major transit corridors, after an ordinance was recently passed. As Austin continues to grow and more people are moving to the city, councilmembers are working to provide more buildings to deal with that growth.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia. Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin. The airport...
Conditional-use permit approved for cocktail lounge in proposed Rainey Street high-rise
AUSTIN, Texas — A new cocktail bar is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to a report from Community Impact. On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail lounge inside a proposed 49-story high-rise. The bar will total 22,985 square...
Austin ISD's new police chief shares how the district will protect students
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD has a new police chief – Wayne Sneed. He was formerly the head of the district’s Mental Health and Community Engagement Unit, and he has over 40 years in law enforcement. In light of the shooting in Uvalde, KVUE asked Sneed how...
Bee Cave's Hill Country Galleria to welcome ice rink in November
BEE CAVE, Texas — A big chill is set to hit Hill Country Galleria this November when it welcomes a 40-by-84-foot ice rink, Community Impact reported. The rink, which can hold 150 people at a time, will sit at the current splash pad site located between Central Plaza Lawn and Bee Cave Public Library. It's set to operate 50 hours a week from Nov. 4 to Jan. 2 with skate rentals of $10 to $15 an hour.
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers
AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
