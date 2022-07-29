ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New Inchin’s Indian Kitchen at Galleria is first in US

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Ly_0gxnHPPt00

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inchin’s Indian Kitchen is coming to the Walden Galleria, and it’s a first for a couple of different reasons.

First off, this will be Inchin’s Indian Kitchen’s second location overall, and the first in the United States. The other restaurant is in Toronto.

This restaurant is under the Inchin’s Bamboo Garden umbrella and will be Inchin’s very first venture into a food court concept. But it’s not the first Inchin restaurant in western New York. Inchin’s Bamboo Garden Pan Asian Cuisine can be found at 5415 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.

“Indian food has reached a new level of appreciation and understanding in the States, with people loving the rich and unique flavors,” Inchin’s Bamboo Garden CEO, Amitabh Agrawal, said. “With this is mind, we created Inchin’s Indian Kitchen as a way to showcase Indian food under the established Inchin’s brand to keep brand recognition, while inventing a new menu.”

“Inchin’s Bamboo Garden is the fastest growing Indo-Chinese food concept in the United States and has other brands within its umbrella,” the Walden Galleria said.

This new restaurant at the mall’s food court is now open.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

