Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. UK broadcast details confirmed

MMAmania.com
Breaking: Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight canceled because ‘Gold Blooded’ can’t make weight
The upcoming boxing match between social media star Jake Paul and professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. has been officially canceled. This is according to a recent press release by Most Valuable Promotions (shown below). The fight cancelation was also announced during tonight’s Showtime broadcast for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. Apparently Rahman Jr. is experiencing some weight issues and will not be able to compete.
Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr canceled due to alleged weight deception
Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled due to actions the promotion is calling “deceiving and calculated.”. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Rahman did not maintain his weight in an honest fashion and requested multiple times the bout be shifted to a heavier weight class. Boxing Scene was first to report the news Saturday.
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
WWE・
Hasim Rahman Jr. blames Jake Paul, team for canceled fight: 'Only thing that I can conclude is they're scared'
Hasim Rahman Jr. admits that he asked for more weight allowance, but to him, that isn’t the reason his boxing match with Jake Paul was canceled. “My body simply would not let me do it,” Rahman Jr. said in an Instagram post hours after news broke that this Saturday’s entire event at Madison Square Garden was off. “It would not let me get down to 200 pounds, but where in boxing do you see them canceling fights a whole week in advance? I didn’t even get my last week to get down as low as I could. I told this man, ‘If penalties involved, keep the purse. Keep the purse. I’d fight you for the $5,000 minimum.’ That’s how much it means to me, and that’s how much faith I have in knocking him out.”
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
MMAmania.com
Dana White knocks Jake Paul over fight cancelation, claims poor ticket sales were to blame
Dana White almost never hesitates to throw some trash talk Jake Paul’s way, but UFC’s president was relatively subdued about the news that Paul’s latest fight at Madison Square Garden was canceled (details here). “I’m not going to sit up here and be happy or gloat that...
Boxing Insider
Jake Paul – Hasim Rahman Jr Fight Cancelled
Things just haven’t been working out for Jake Paul lately. After Tommy Fury was unable to come to America to face the fiery cruiserweight on August 6th, Hasim Rahman Jr, son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman, agreed to take Fury’s place. It certainly looked like it could be an interesting matchup, as Rahman has had an actual career as a boxer, as opposed to Paul’s previous opponents, all of which were novice boxers before facing him in the ring.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO mangles De La Hoya’s Davis-Garcia demands
Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe roasted Oscar De La Hoya for his demands over a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia clash. Garcia stated to his promoter that De La Hoya had to make the fight next, despite Ellerbe explaining that Davis is the A-side. De La Hoya has to bow...
Tyson Fury in talks over stunning boxing comeback as Gypsy King offers old foe Derek Chisora a December trilogy fight
TYSON FURY and Derek Chisora are reportedly in talks over a stunning trilogy bout in December. It has been claimed that the Gypsy King could step back inside the ring despite announcing his retirement following his April win over Dillian Whyte. Fury, 33, first fought the British banger in 2011...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul slams Hasim Rahman Jr and Tommy Fury for costing him ‘MILLIONS’
Jake Paul launched a furious rant about Hasim Rahman Jr and Tommy Fury after his fight was cancelled a week out. Paul and his promotion ‘MVP’ announced on Saturday night that they have been forced to cancel their August 6th fight card, due to be held at MSG.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 live stream results, radio-style PPV watch party | Nunes vs. Pena 2
Can you ever get back what you lost ... even if you win it? That’s the question for Amanda Nunes heading UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The former “double champ” looks to reclaim the women’s...
Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues
NEW YORK — (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July...
BoxingNews24.com
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin III: Full Card Set For Sept. 17
CANELO VS. GGG III FULL CARD SET FOR SEPTEMBER 17 – EVENT TO BE BROADCAST IN MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD ON DAZN AND LIVE ON DAZN PPV IN THE U.S., CANADA, UK, IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND. The full card for the long-anticipated trilogy showdown featuring world champions Saul...
Boxing Scene
Jose Benavidez Jr. To Angel Garcia: You Guys Lost To F------ Porter; Porter's Garbage
NEW YORK – Angel Garcia again questioned Jose Benavidez Jr.’s skill level Thursday. Danny Garcia’s father and trainer told Benavidez that the former welterweight contender “got no skills, papa” during a press conference at Barclays Center to promote the Garcia-Benavidez card Saturday night in Brooklyn. Angel Garcia also attacked Benavidez’s level of opposition.
UFC 277 PPV live stream: how to watch Peña vs. Nunes 2 online
We're showing you how to watch tonight's UFC 277 PPV live stream anywhere in the world
Iranian Hulk Brutally Destroyed By Kazakh Titan In The First Round
After many years of anticipation, Sajad Gharibi, better known as the Iranian Hulk, finally entered the boxing ring for his first official fight. His fight against Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, better known as Kazakh Titan, took place on July 31, 2022, at the P7 Arena in Dubai. Despite the fact that no one really expected great things from this fight, it was nonetheless a very disappointing sporting spectacle, but Kazakh Titan emerged victorious.
wrestlinginc.com
Live Coverage: ‘Saraya: Turning The Paige’ From Starrcast V
Welcome to our WrestlingINC live coverage of the “Saraya: Turning the Paige” panel from Starrcast V! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Daichi Abe lands vicious soccer kick to already brutally knocked out opponent at RIZIN 37
Daichi Abe has put his name on the list for one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022. Abe took on Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37, which took place Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. In the second round of the 176 pound matchup, the 30-year-old Abe landed a perfectly timed right hand that knocked de Souza completely out.
