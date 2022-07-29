Average LA County gas prices drop for 45th consecutive day

theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
Man with schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a 49-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was last seen in Lancaster two months ago. Edward McComas Martin was last seen in Lancaster in May, though his last approximate whereabouts were not known, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
49er Day Crafts and Music Festival in Lake Hughes this Saturday
LAKE HUGHES —Organizers are gearing up for the annual 49er Day Crafts and Music Festival, taking place this Saturday, July 30, in Lake Hughes. This year’s celebration is themed “Riding High,” and festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade, starting at Elizabeth Lake Road and Newvale Dr. and running east along Elizabeth Lake Road to the Lakes Community Center, located at 17520 Elizabeth Lake Rd. The parade will feature equestrian units, floats, classic cars and more, and announcers will be staged at the Rock Inn, located at 17539 Elizabeth Lake Rd.
