Average LA County gas prices drop for 45th consecutive day

LAKE HUGHES —Organizers are gearing up for the annual 49er Day Crafts and Music Festival, taking place this Saturday, July 30, in Lake Hughes. This year’s celebration is themed “Riding High,” and festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade, starting at Elizabeth Lake Road and Newvale Dr. and running east along Elizabeth Lake Road to the Lakes Community Center, located at 17520 Elizabeth Lake Rd. The parade will feature equestrian units, floats, classic cars and more, and announcers will be staged at the Rock Inn, located at 17539 Elizabeth Lake Rd.

LAKE HUGHES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO