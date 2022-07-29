ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Terrace, FL

Hillsborough sheriff's office releases photos of suspected vehicles used in deadly hit-and-run

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the car's driver...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Temple Terrace, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Cars
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Man found shot in field, sent to hospital in South Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning in South Brooksville. Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue on reports of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they saw a large group of people near the intersection.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

7 men accused of conducting cockfights in Floral City home

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A total of seven men were arrested for participating in illegal cockfights at a home in Floral City, authorities said on Monday. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they received a report at about 12:27 p.m. on Saturday of a noise complaint in the area of Florida Avenue.
FLORAL CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hillsborough Sheriff#Tampa Oaks Boulevard#Jeep#Lincoln
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff’s Office: Pasco deputy fatally shot driver who dragged him 150 feet with car

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot a driver who investigators say dragged him about 150 feet in a hotel parking lot. Around 12:45 a.m., a deputy stopped a car matching the description of a suspicious vehicle reported by a local business. The traffic stop happened outside the Rodeway Inn on U.S. Highway 19, just south of State Road 52 in Port Richey.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 77-year-old man killed when other driver ran red light in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A senior citizen was killed when another driver ran a red light Saturday morning in Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say 49-year-old Brent Rozic drove a pickup truck west on 102nd Avenue North "at a high rate of speed," veered around stopped cars, ran the light and crashed into 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff's 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.
SEMINOLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Aggravated battery case upgraded to homicide investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department upgraded an aggravated battery case to a homicide investigation after the victim recently died, according to a news release. On July 18, police responded to a situation that was determined to be 'civil in nature with no crime occurring, and all individuals were separated, Tampa police said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Hudson man dies after being struck in hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old Hudson man believed to happen on either Friday or Saturday, according to a news release. Troopers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m Sunday to a bicyclist who was struck on Scenic Drive...
HUDSON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man, 3 animals rescued from Winter Haven house fire

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man, a dog and two cats were rescued from a house on fire in Winter Haven on Monday, authorities say. The Winter Haven Fire Department said they responded to a burning home on Buckeye Point Drive and found a man and his dog outside, but the two cats were still inside the home.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Car crash kills Lakeland man putting up garage sale sign

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lakeland. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was going east on South Crystal Lake Drive when the driver tried to turn left onto...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy