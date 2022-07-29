Hillsborough sheriff's office releases photos of suspected vehicles used in deadly hit-and-run

www.wtsp.com
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Hillsborough deputies: No arrests made in apparent robbery at Citrus Park Town Center
TAMPA, Fla. — No arrests have been made in what deputies are calling an apparent attempted robbery at a jewelry store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Hillsborough County deputy injured following crash with alleged drunk driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday caused by an alleged drunk driver. Just after 6 a.m., a patrol deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was driving to a scene in his marked 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, the agency said in a news release.
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the car's driver...
Polk deputies: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with broken bones, head trauma
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a driver they say crashed into a motorcyclist and dragged his bike for several feet before driving off. The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:47 p.m. Sunday on K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the sheriff's office.
Man accused of posing as pest control to rob elderly Bradenton residents charged in 3 burglaries
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man accused of posing as pest control to rob elderly residents in apartment buildings is now facing charges in connection to three different burglaries, the Bradenton Police Department reports. Sean Frank, 31, of Pompano Beach has been charged with four additional charges for his alleged...
Deputies: Driver shot into car with children inside during road rage incident
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are searching for a driver they say shot a bullet through a car during a road rage incident in Spring Hill. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive. Two adults and two...
Man found shot in field, sent to hospital in South Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning in South Brooksville. Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue on reports of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they saw a large group of people near the intersection.
7 men accused of conducting cockfights in Floral City home
FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A total of seven men were arrested for participating in illegal cockfights at a home in Floral City, authorities said on Monday. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they received a report at about 12:27 p.m. on Saturday of a noise complaint in the area of Florida Avenue.
Fire department: No one found after reports of person in manhole
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Fire Department says a man who reportedly fell into a manhole on Monday morning is known to spend time in the city's sewers. Police were dispatched around 9 a.m. to 66th Street North near 84th Avenue North in Pinellas Park after receiving reports that a man fell through a manhole opening into a sewage drain.
Pasco County deputies assist in serving eviction at wrong home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Jennifer Michele was at her mother's home on Thursday afternoon in Land O' Lakes when she saw a notification from Ring that someone had rung her doorbell. Ring security systems have a video component, and she said she was alarmed by what she saw.
Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dade City involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.
Sheriff’s Office: Pasco deputy fatally shot driver who dragged him 150 feet with car
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot a driver who investigators say dragged him about 150 feet in a hotel parking lot. Around 12:45 a.m., a deputy stopped a car matching the description of a suspicious vehicle reported by a local business. The traffic stop happened outside the Rodeway Inn on U.S. Highway 19, just south of State Road 52 in Port Richey.
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
Deputies: 77-year-old man killed when other driver ran red light in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A senior citizen was killed when another driver ran a red light Saturday morning in Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say 49-year-old Brent Rozic drove a pickup truck west on 102nd Avenue North "at a high rate of speed," veered around stopped cars, ran the light and crashed into 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff's 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.
Police: Aggravated battery case upgraded to homicide investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department upgraded an aggravated battery case to a homicide investigation after the victim recently died, according to a news release. On July 18, police responded to a situation that was determined to be 'civil in nature with no crime occurring, and all individuals were separated, Tampa police said in a statement.
FHP: Hudson man dies after being struck in hit-and-run
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old Hudson man believed to happen on either Friday or Saturday, according to a news release. Troopers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m Sunday to a bicyclist who was struck on Scenic Drive...
Man, 3 animals rescued from Winter Haven house fire
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man, a dog and two cats were rescued from a house on fire in Winter Haven on Monday, authorities say. The Winter Haven Fire Department said they responded to a burning home on Buckeye Point Drive and found a man and his dog outside, but the two cats were still inside the home.
Car crash kills Lakeland man putting up garage sale sign
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lakeland. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was going east on South Crystal Lake Drive when the driver tried to turn left onto...
16-year-old shot and killed at condo complex in Bradenton; 15-year-old charged
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday night in Bradenton. Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies say shots rang out just after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Garden Walk Condos on 26th Street West. Limited information has been made public so far....
Police chief: Additional person arrested in connection to 14-year-old's death
TAMPA, Fla — A second person has been arrested in the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander. At the Violent Crime Forum on Thursday, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced updates in the investigation of the teen who was found dead back in May. O'Connor...
