Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide

Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help
Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance
New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. SO FAR SO GOOD WHEN IT COMES TO COLORADO'S WILDFIRE SEASON...
UPDATE: Suspect in De Beque chase involved in “multi-jurisdictional crime spree”
UPDATE: July 27 11:15 a.m. | DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - The suspect captured in De Beque is identified as Rodney Compton, 38, a fugitive from Texas. The Mesa County Sheriff’s office says Compton is being held without bond and is refusing to cooperate with booking. We know he...
Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Clifton homeowners were in for a surprise when 33-year-old Victor Reyes smashed a truck through the wall of their home yesterday afternoon. Reyes, a Clifton resident, was previously arrested for driving 100 mph while drunk with an infant in the car. He was on parole when the incident yesterday occurred.
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
Back-to-School event provides school supplies for veteran families in Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Back-to-school shopping is here, and it can be expensive for families struggling to make ends meet. In Grand Junction, kids return to school in about two weeks, and the Colorado National Guard wants to ensure every veteran’s child gets what they need. “It’s actually...
Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lemur’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!. Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.
Trend continues for mountain storms and dry valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, we have been under a similar trend across the Western Slope. In the Grand Valley, we remained dry while our higher elevations got a bulk of the scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a result, temperatures have also leveled out in the lower 90s in Grand Junction and today was no exception. Our high stayed in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
The Palisade Plunge opened amid wide fanfare, but now, its makers are urging people be cautious — and bring enough water — in the summer heat
The Grand Mesa looms like a huge ship in the distance over much of Mesa County. At about 11,000 feet of elevation, it offers an alpine respite from the often scorching valley below. And for decades, mountain bikers asked themselves the same thing: What if I could ride down it?
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
Animal Shelters see a decline in adoptions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Animal shelters around the country are struggling as adoption rates decrease. The decline of adoptions is something Mesa County sees as well. “For some reason, the rescues are really, really full right now,” said Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Shelter Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “We have a lot of people asking us to take their dogs.”
Grand Junction Experienced a Close Encounter of the ‘Marvin’ Kind
By now you've seen them a dozen times. It is virtually impossible to attend a Grand Junction, Colorado area dance, concert, farmer's market, or festival without seeing this incredible couple. These folks know how to cut a rug. I mean, they really know how to dance. We're talking "Dance!" Get...
Why this Colorado valley is the West's next must-visit destination
A budding yet still relatively unknown region called the Grand Valley has become Colorado's next must-visit destination. Wine is its first calling card.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
