Teens don’t kid around when it comes to goat yoga

California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the Atlantic
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week Closure
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod Bay
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" Fundraiser
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
Mattapoisett Library hosts compost information sessions
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Library will host an information session with Black Earth Compost on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the library and via Zoom. Representatives from the company will join virtually to present information about their initiative in the town. Interested residents can attend in person or virtually.
Marion church hosts community yard sale
MARION — A community yard sale on Sunday gave people a chance to pick up some found treasures at a great price — and support worthwhile causes in the process. The yard sale, hosted by the First Congregational Church of Marion, had a parking lot full of vendors who, for $20 per table, could brave the summer heat and make money selling old books, odds and ends, and handmade crafts in an open air market.
Rochester prepares for community yard sale, sets more drop-off dates
ROCHESTER – To prepare for a yard sale, the Rochester Historical Society has announced dates to drop off items ahead of time. The dates are Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 9 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 30 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., and Sept. 1 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
Pan-Mass Challenge to whizz through Wareham this weekend
Cyclists raising funds to fight cancer will roll through Wareham this weekend as part of the Pan-Mass Challenge. Per Pan-Mass Challenge, more than 6,000 riders are participating this year with the goal of breaking last year's record donation by raising more than $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
'They're going to be devastated': R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark activity off Cape Cod exploded over the weekend with more than 20 reported sightings. There were six great white shark sightings reported on Saturday and 17 sightings on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. Tagged sharks named Ken, Luke, and...
Music from across the pond from the Marion Concert Band
MARION – The Marion Concert Band will continue its summer concert series with a program of music from the British Isles on Friday, August 5. The program features several classic British Brass Band pieces as well as the music of Petula Clark, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and the Beatles. There may even be an appearance by members of the Cape Cod British Car Club, LTD (CCBCC). The program is as follows:
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
A Warwick, Rhode Island restaurant is creating a lot of chatter surrounding their newly released menu, but the food items are hardly the attraction. Angelica and Michael Penta of Gel's Kitchen wanted to honor four Rhode Island teens that lost their lives over the past few years to ensure their legacy lives on, so they will be offering special meals that give back to each child's foundation.
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Marion antique store owner recognizes rich history of items
MARION — Always be careful before tossing away old paperwork. The item could bear the telltale signs of classic American writer Edgar Allen Poe, known for his mastery of the macabre. That's what happened when Frank McNamee, owner of Marion Antique Auctions, visited a home in the area in...
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
Mattapoisett community serves up tennis tournament
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Community Tennis Association held its annual tennis doubles tournament this past Friday, July 30th at Old Rochester Regional High School. At the tournament, an award was presented to retiring president Wayne Miller for more than 15 years of meritorious service to MCTA by recently elected president, Ellen Foss. An exciting six-set mixed round robin doubles tournament followed. Participants came not only from Mattapoisett, but many surrounding towns such as Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Marion, New Bedford, and Wareham.
2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
Police Log: Raccoon Rescue; Scalloptown Stargazing
8:14 a.m. – A truck driver told police and EGFD he noticed a low cable wire attached to the side of a building on Main Street. The driver contacted Cox Cable; police and EGFD helped to put the wire back into place and said they would contact the town building inspector because of the hazardous situation.
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn't well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald's put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald's latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
