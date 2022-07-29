ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Handmade Market happening this weekend

By Jackie Gillis
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, NY ( WETM )- An outdoor summer fun Handmade Market is coming to Elmira this weekend.

This event is happening rain or shine, it’s taking place from 10 am to 5 pm at Community Arts of Elmira. Community Arts of Elmira is located at 413 Lake Street. Community members are encouraged to stop by and enjoy some live music, food and art made by local artists.

“My favorite part is I have a little box that’s a pay what you want art. The kids come up and they’ll have like $3 and they’re like ‘Can I have this painting?’ It’s like, yes, of course. So, that’s a new art collector that we have developed by allowing them to spend just a few dollars on some real art,” says local artist Filomena Jack.

Amanda Baroody, another local art teacher says this is her first time doing a solo show at the market which she is super excited about, “I’m gonna see probably a lot of folks that I’ve seen other art festivals that I helped my friends out with, but also my students. I used to see him in the grocery store and they’d yell at me from three aisles over so having him come to my booth and like see my art in real life, I think it’s gonna be really cool.”

For more information on the event feel free to visit their Facebook page .

