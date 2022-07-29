Santa Clara Police Warn of Phone Scam Impersonating Officer

www.sanjoseinside.com
San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash
A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The other driver,...
crimevoice.com
Bay Area man booked amid organized retail theft investigation
All photos courtesy of San Francisco Police Department. San Francisco police have arrested a suspect and recovered nearly $200,000 in stolen merchandise amid a four-month organized retail theft investigation. San Francisco PD’s Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Task Force launched the investigation in early 2022, specifically focusing on thefts...
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
Oakland business owner detained after arming himself during store robbery, police say
Officers safely detained the armed individual and later learned that he was the owner of a business. They say the owner who was inside the business armed himself after observing individuals breaking in and taking items at the store.
thesfnews.com
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
Woman arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested Saturday for possession of an unserialized firearm, or ‘ghost gun’, according to police. A police officer with the Antioch Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver fled from the area, but the police officer was able to locate the vehicle parked […]
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
SFGate
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery
:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
Man jailed for threatening family wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts in Burlingame
BURLINGAME – A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a restaurant in Burlingame on June 7, 2020 which was also being patronized by a family of five who had just been in a Black Lives Matter march in San Francisco. The family had three children aged seven, five and two, and they were wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts, the DA...
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen
FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
Police activity causes traffic alert on Southbound 101 in SF
Drivers are encouraged to avoid 101 Southbound at Division and Bryant Streets due to police activity, according to a tweet from San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
kgoradio.com
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
Oakland business owner detained after arming himself to protect his store
A business owner in Oakland was detained after arming himself to protect his store, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD).
KTVU FOX 2
Theft suspect caught with 37 pounds of stolen mail, counterfeit keys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - Emeryville police caught a mail thief in the act and later recovered 37 pounds of stolen mail and counterfeit keys, the department said Thursday. Shomari Evans, 42, of Morgan Hill, has been arrested for breaking into the mail room at Bridgewater condominiums along Christie Avenue early Wednesday morning and opening mailboxes and stealing the mail inside.
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
