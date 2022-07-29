Munch Some Lunch and Help The Rowena Volunteer Fire Department August 28th

keyj.com
Related
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
Please Support the Cancer Benefit This Sunday at Mulligan’s Sports Bar in Abilene
While most are trying to figure out what to do this weekend, Megan is fighting cancer and trying to find ways to cover all those medical costs. Thankfully, for Megan, she's got a team of family and friends that have organized a fundraiser to help with those rising medical costs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Give The Gift of Life to the Hendrick Blood Center During These August Drives
The Hendrick Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. Simply put, blood saves lives. Maybe it's already saved your life or the life of someone you know. Below are there several blood drive events in Abilene and around the area. Stop in and give that gift of life.
Abilene’s Chamber of Commerce Will Give Out 10 Awards During Their Awards Celebration
Abilene's Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its fall festivities. The Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration is Thursday, September 15th at the Abilene Convention Center at 1100 North 6th Street. The Annual Awards Celebration is when the past achievements are celebrated, and they honor those who...
Top 5 Waterparks Close To Abilene According to Trip Advisor
I'm sure I'm not the only one around these parts that haven't remembered a summer quite this hot in some time, if at all. No joke about it, the Abilene days are sweltering hot. Folks young and old alike are flocking for ways to keep cool. One of the most...
Escape the Rabbit Hole With CluedUpp Games Alice in Wonderland Experience in Abilene
The streets of Abilene are about to become a giant escape room when CluedUpp Games brings this Alice in Wonderland experience to town. I recently took the family down to San Antonio for the weekend for a little fun. One of the things we did was check out an escape room. I had never done that before. Boy, have I been missing out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stamford Native & Cowboys Receiver Out With Broken Foot & Dallas’ Options Going Forward
Uh oh! The Dallas Cowboys are now down a receiver after James Washington fractured his foot in training camp. The Cowboys were already pretty thin at wide receiver before he went down, so what options do they have going forward?. The Dallas Cowboys signed the former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver...
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0