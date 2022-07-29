WWE Executives In Attendance For Today’s Tryouts

411mania.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
411mania.com
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam
Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
411mania.com
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory. The Usos have been Smackdown tag team...
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In...
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
411mania.com
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
411mania.com
Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event
Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
411mania.com
Dwight Howard Thinks A WWE Run Could Be In His Future
During a media scrum after his promo at the WWE tryouts yesterday, NBA player Dwight Howard spoke about a possible future as a wrestler in the WWE, as well as his future in basketball. Here are highlights (via Fightful):. On a possible future in WWE: “I think it is something...
411mania.com
Status Update on Sasha Banks & Naomi Possibly Returning to WWE
– As previously reported, there was talk of WWE looking to mend fences with Sasha Banks and Naomi now that Vince McMahon has exited the company. Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation this week with a F4WOnline.com Daily Update. According to Meltzer’s update, while it’s unknown if deals...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Autobiography To Release In August
August 17th will see the release of Brian Gewirtz’s memoir of his career as the head writer of the WWE. Promotional material for the upcoming book reads as follows:. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz brings readers behind the scenes for an unprecedented look at the chaotic, surreal, unbelievable backstage world of the WWE.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
411mania.com
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts WWE SummerSlam 2022 as Most-Watched SummerSlam in History
– In a new press email and infographic, WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon touted the success of last weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, calling it the “most-watched SummerSlam in company history.” The show was held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The press release noted the show’s announced attendance of 48,449 people, and WWE crossing 90 million subscribers and 70 billion views on YouTube over the course of SummerSlam Week.
Comments / 0