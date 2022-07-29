An Ode to Zoey Deutch’s Not Okay Press Tour Style

You may want to start learning how to pronounce Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney. If the past few months are any indication, the 19-year-old is only going to be known as simply “Björk’s daughter” for so long. Miuccia Prada certainly seems to think so: The designer cast Barney alongside familiar names like Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Corrin, and Demi Singleton in the latest Miu Miu campaign. Whereas the rest are representing its fall 2022 collection more generally, Barney is the only one to showcase the season’s jewelry (which was made in collaboration with the artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg). From the sound of it, this is just the beginning of her relationship with the label. “This introduces Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney to the Miu Miu universe,” reads the accompanying press release. “She follows in a long line of emergent cross-disciplinary Miu Miu muses, united in their difference—in their passionately individual stance.” To Barney, who shared the ads on Instagram, the partnership is “a dream [come] true.”

