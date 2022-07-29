Mayfield Dollar General commits to rebuilding after tornado

www.wpsdlocal6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on rebuilding efforts in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Rebuilding Mayfield nearly eight months after a deadly tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and lives: That was the topic of an address Gov. Andy Beshear gave at a Mayfield Rotary Club meeting Monday afternoon. Beshear says with the millions that have rolled into Mayfield through state...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah church partnering with disaster response groups to help eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flooding
PADUCAH — Relevant Church of Paducah and its outreach partner, the Kentucky Dream Center, say they are partnering with disaster response groups to help communities affected by widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky. In a news release, they say they will be partnering with Virginia-based relief group God's Pit Crew,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces more than $3 million for Crittenden and Christian counties for water system improvements, road work
Crittenden and Christian counties have been awarded more than $3 million for Cleaner Water Program projects, as well as transportation improvements, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. The $3,119,637 announced Monday includes $975,625 for the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District for a project to install 21 miles of water main, providing service...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fulton County battling through small numbers
PADUCAH, KY -- Fulton County is one of the smallest schools in the state of Kentucky that plays high school football. Because of that having small numbers is always an issued when getting ready for a new season. However, head coach James Bridges and his team has battled through that over the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
mayfield-messenger.com
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
wpsdlocal6.com
SouthWater boil-water advisory in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, IL — A boil-water order has been put in place for SouthWater customers in Pulaski County. The order applies to customers on Feathertail Road, east of Old Feathertail Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Expect to pay more for school supplies this year
PADUCAH — The start of the school year is fast approaching, and for some, students will be back in class as early as Tuesday. The new school year will mean buying new school supplies. This year, you can expect to pay more for your child's back-to-school essentials thanks to inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County races to enroll 100% of children as Imagination Library expands in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- "You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children." Words from Dolly Parton as her Imagination Library expands in Kentucky. Local 6 visited one of the latest program headquarters in Marshall County to learn more from 'Dolly's Helpers' and the goal to enroll 100% of children ages 0-5 years.
wpsdlocal6.com
Arrowleaf opens 'Client Choice' food pantry in Vienna, allows people to pick their food
VIENNA, IL — Going to the food pantry can be a difficult choice for some people, who may feel shame or embarrassment about seeking help. Southern Illinois non-profit, Arrowleaf, is providing a fresh take on food pantries that may help alleviate some of that stress: client choice. "Client Choice"...
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Book for Hope
Mug Monday: Paducah non-profit raises money for local kids with cancer, donates to childhood cancer research. 47 children get diagnosed with cancer each day, according to Paducah non-profit, Book for Hope. They say only 4% of government allocated cancer research funds actually go to childhood cancer research. That's why they're hoping to bride the gap by raising money themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, July 28, 2022
Jonathan B. Hosford, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1975, in Murray. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith B. Hosford; maternal grandparents, Bethel and Sina Richardson; and his paternal grandparents, Kirby and Elizabeth Hosford.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Paducah non-profit raises money for local kids with cancer, donates to childhood cancer research
PADUCAH — If your child got a cancer diagnoses, where would you turn?. The American Cancer Society estimates over 10,000 children under age 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022, leaving thousands of worried parents asking themselves what to do next. Paducah non-profit Book for Hope seeks to...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County adjusting to new head coach Jonathan Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- The 2021 season left a lot to be desired for the McCracken County Mustangs. Their 2-9 record was the worst since becoming a program back in 2013. But a new season brings a renewed since of excitement for the program, and a new head coach in Jonathan Smith.
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
Comments / 2