ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock management returns: County Delegation appoints new GAC member, accepts commissioner resignations, including Strang

GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting

With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Kirk Beattie: City of Laconia seasonal burn permits now available online

The Laconia Fire Department is now participating in the online burn permitting system, allowing Laconia residents to obtain their seasonal burn permit through the state website. Seasonal permits obtained online will be charged a $5.50 service fee that goes directly and solely into system maintenance. Residents are still encouraged to come in person to the Central Fire Station on North Main St. or the Weirs Station on Lucerne Ave. to obtain their permits at no cost. Brush permits (category 3) must be obtained in person. For additional information or to obtain a seasonal burn permit online, please visit our website at laconianh.gov/368/Permitting.
LACONIA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Government
laconiadailysun.com

Despite Sylvia's objections, emergency delegation meeting legally valid, says county attorney

LACONIA — Less than four hours before Monday night’s emergency meeting of the Belknap County Delegation to remove Gunstock Area Commission Acting Chair David Strang, a Union Leader reporter on Twitter quoted delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia as saying that only the chair is able to call emergency meetings, and that a quorum of the delegation may only call a non-emergency meeting. County Attorney Andrew Livernois, however, believes the meeting to be valid and legal.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team

GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Chair resigns from Gunstock Area Commission; Wood and Lambert demand delegation take action

GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness tendered his resignation at 12:08 p.m. Friday, just over an hour into what would be nearly a two-and-a-half-hour-long, non-public session during the commission's emergency meeting at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Two minutes after Ness resigned, Commissioner David Strang departed the meeting. Ness and Strang attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

David Buckman: Start solving problem at Gunstock with a clean slate

What could be more galling, than after the reckless behavior of many on the Belknap County Delegation that put Gunstock at grave risk, to have newly appointed Gunstock Commissioner Doug Lambert, a fellow traveler of Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber, explain away the crisis with a reference to far right Republican icon, Barry Goldwater, and a folksy tale about his grandchildren. Total rubbish. The damage inflicted on Gunstock has been substantial. Imagine the negative impact on the resort's insurance rates which in significant part are determined by the insurers' confidence in its management. Duh. Doug should Resign now. We should start solving this problem with a clean slate.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Lambert
laconiadailysun.com

Thomas A. Tardif: Meeting notices are not properly posted, accessible

The urgency of selecting or removing members of the Belknap County’s five-person Gunstock Area Commission. Belknap County groups should review the New Hampshire Attorney General memorandums on the Right to Know or RSA 91-A, of which state and county government officials shall not be chosen by secret ballot or out of view behind closed doors. Nonpublic meeting notices of a majority of quorum of same assuming an advertisement satisfies the public right to know. The entry to the Belknap Complex does not comply because the entrance is not accessible at night, holiday or Saturday, neither are the notice placed in the entrance of the Gunstock Commission, not the front door. The Commissioners’ office simply are on the third floor of the lodge — Americans with Disabilities Act violation to review notices, obtain minutes. Interesting is that the Belknap three-member group posts its notices at the Court House.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats

Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
MEREDITH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunstock Area Commission
laconiadailysun.com

Pease Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café Aug.11

PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café in partnership with Mid-State Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Memory Café is a free and safe social gathering for individuals living with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mild cognitive impairments and memory loss and their caregivers.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lakes Cosmetic Institute business growth prompts relocation to accommodate influx of patients

GILFORD — As of Aug. 1, Lakes Cosmetic Institute’s new location is now officially open for business at 36 Country Club Road, Suite 914. This change is specifically designed to allow LCI to provide the best service that they can offer in a professional, warm, personable and comfortable manner. Since its conception 16 years ago, LCI has been on a mission to build relationships with their clients by empowering everyone to experience their own beauty without borders.
GILFORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Seacoast Current

A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy