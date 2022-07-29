www.laconiadailysun.com
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock management returns: County Delegation appoints new GAC member, accepts commissioner resignations, including Strang
GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.
businessnhmagazine.com
Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting
With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
laconiadailysun.com
Kirk Beattie: City of Laconia seasonal burn permits now available online
The Laconia Fire Department is now participating in the online burn permitting system, allowing Laconia residents to obtain their seasonal burn permit through the state website. Seasonal permits obtained online will be charged a $5.50 service fee that goes directly and solely into system maintenance. Residents are still encouraged to come in person to the Central Fire Station on North Main St. or the Weirs Station on Lucerne Ave. to obtain their permits at no cost. Brush permits (category 3) must be obtained in person. For additional information or to obtain a seasonal burn permit online, please visit our website at laconianh.gov/368/Permitting.
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Despite Sylvia's objections, emergency delegation meeting legally valid, says county attorney
LACONIA — Less than four hours before Monday night’s emergency meeting of the Belknap County Delegation to remove Gunstock Area Commission Acting Chair David Strang, a Union Leader reporter on Twitter quoted delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia as saying that only the chair is able to call emergency meetings, and that a quorum of the delegation may only call a non-emergency meeting. County Attorney Andrew Livernois, however, believes the meeting to be valid and legal.
WMUR.com
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
laconiadailysun.com
Chair resigns from Gunstock Area Commission; Wood and Lambert demand delegation take action
GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness tendered his resignation at 12:08 p.m. Friday, just over an hour into what would be nearly a two-and-a-half-hour-long, non-public session during the commission's emergency meeting at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Two minutes after Ness resigned, Commissioner David Strang departed the meeting. Ness and Strang attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.
laconiadailysun.com
David Buckman: Start solving problem at Gunstock with a clean slate
What could be more galling, than after the reckless behavior of many on the Belknap County Delegation that put Gunstock at grave risk, to have newly appointed Gunstock Commissioner Doug Lambert, a fellow traveler of Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber, explain away the crisis with a reference to far right Republican icon, Barry Goldwater, and a folksy tale about his grandchildren. Total rubbish. The damage inflicted on Gunstock has been substantial. Imagine the negative impact on the resort's insurance rates which in significant part are determined by the insurers' confidence in its management. Duh. Doug should Resign now. We should start solving this problem with a clean slate.
RELATED PEOPLE
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas A. Tardif: Meeting notices are not properly posted, accessible
The urgency of selecting or removing members of the Belknap County’s five-person Gunstock Area Commission. Belknap County groups should review the New Hampshire Attorney General memorandums on the Right to Know or RSA 91-A, of which state and county government officials shall not be chosen by secret ballot or out of view behind closed doors. Nonpublic meeting notices of a majority of quorum of same assuming an advertisement satisfies the public right to know. The entry to the Belknap Complex does not comply because the entrance is not accessible at night, holiday or Saturday, neither are the notice placed in the entrance of the Gunstock Commission, not the front door. The Commissioners’ office simply are on the third floor of the lodge — Americans with Disabilities Act violation to review notices, obtain minutes. Interesting is that the Belknap three-member group posts its notices at the Court House.
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
laconiadailysun.com
Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
laconiadailysun.com
Makers Mill is granted Certificate of Occupancy for community makerspace and vocation hub
WOLFEBORO — Almost a year to the day since the renovation construction began, Makers Mill received its certificate of occupancy from the Town of Wolfeboro’s Planning and Development department for their community makerspace and vocation hub at 23 Bay Street. “This has been such an exciting project to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
5 p.m. deadline come and gone: with no action from delegation, Wood and Lambert consider resignation
GILFORD — During their Friday noontime meeting, Gunstock Area Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert issued a 5 p.m. deadline for Belknap County leadership, specifically the Belknap County Delegation, to take a stand on the issue of Gunstock. At 5 p.m., they stood outside Gunstock’s ticket office with a...
laconiadailysun.com
Pease Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café Aug.11
PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café in partnership with Mid-State Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Memory Café is a free and safe social gathering for individuals living with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mild cognitive impairments and memory loss and their caregivers.
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Cosmetic Institute business growth prompts relocation to accommodate influx of patients
GILFORD — As of Aug. 1, Lakes Cosmetic Institute’s new location is now officially open for business at 36 Country Club Road, Suite 914. This change is specifically designed to allow LCI to provide the best service that they can offer in a professional, warm, personable and comfortable manner. Since its conception 16 years ago, LCI has been on a mission to build relationships with their clients by empowering everyone to experience their own beauty without borders.
laconiadailysun.com
Strang calls emergency meeting of Gunstock commission for Sunday afternoon, says he won't resign
GILFORD — David Strang has called an emergency public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission for Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m., to consider a motion to rehire Gunstock Mountain Resort staff, according to the posted agenda. Also on the agenda is a motion to seal the minutes from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Comments / 0