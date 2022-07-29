Indianapolis Zoo announces names of new tiger trio

www.wishtv.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
WISH-TV
Indy Parks and Recreation; last day for outdoor summer pools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day for outdoor summer pools, according to Indy Parks and Recreation. 8 local pools are closing after July 31. Enjoy the locations listed below from 11-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to Indy Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
WISH-TV
James Danko, President of Butler
In 2011, James Danko became the 21st president of Butler University. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with President Danko about his career, the amazing opportunity to lead one of state’s most prestigious universities, and how he felt when Gordon Hayward’s shot just barely missed in the 2010 NCAA championship game.
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
WISH-TV
Gallery Pastry celebrates first summer in new location — prepares Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache, Lemon Soufflé Pancakes
Gallery Pastry is celebrating its first summer in it’s newest location in Indy’s Old Northside neighborhood!. Youssef Boudarine, executive pastry chef for Gallery Pastry, and Alison Keefer, owner of Gallery Pastry, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the new location and to prepare Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache and Lemon Soufflé Pancakes.
WISH-TV
Collegiate mascot conference happening this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual collegiate live mascot conference is happening Thursday Aug 4. University of Indianapolis live mascot handler, Coran Sigman and Butler University’s live mascot handler, Evan Krauss joined News 8 Sunday to discuss this week’s upcoming conference. “It’s an opportunity for the 58...
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 blog: Storm watches south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe thunderstorm watches has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 11 p.m. EDT Monday. By 11 p.m. EDT Monday, only these counties in southern Indiana remained under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight CDT/1 a.m. EDT: Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
WISH-TV
IndyHumane offering discounted dog adoptions during ‘DOGust 1st’ celebration
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to add a furry friend to the family? You won’t want to miss a special adoption event going on this week at IndyHumane. IndyHumane is teaming up with North Shore Animal League and the cryptocurrency token Baby Doge to celebrate “DOGust 1st,” the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.
WISH-TV
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer to bring comedy shows to Indiana
He’s been on the standup stage for more than 20 years and was named one of Comedy Central’s Greatest Standups of all time, but all it takes is two magic words to identify who we’re talking about. Remember “Goat Boy”? Yep, former Saturday Night Live cast member...
WISH-TV
Eleven Fifty Academy founder Scott Jones pays his success forward
This week, we explore how software genius Scott Jones went from working at MIT and inventing several technological advancements, to founding Eleven Fifty Academy in Indianapolis. Eleven Fifty Academy is a non-profit focused on teaching software development to the next generation, and specializing in cybersecurity programs. Jones has always had...
lastwordonsports.com
The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over
INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
WISH-TV
Watch: Charlie Clifford rides with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This past weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was once again the center of the motorsport world as the NASCAR and INDYCAR racing series converged for a trio of races on the 14-turn road course. In the middle of the action was News 8’s Charlie Clifford, who...
Fox 59
Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
WISH-TV
Indy non-profit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday marks day one of a plan to increase special education certification in central Indiana. While there are teacher shortages across the board, special education is also feeling the impact. Children with disabilities are falling farther behind. SpedActs is a newly formed non-profit focused on helping...
iu.edu
The best things about living and going to school in Indy
We asked our student ambassadors what they like most about living and going to school in Indianapolis. What’s the best part about living in Indy? Hands down the coffee scene. Need a place to study? First date? Need some pep before class? As a student, you have easy access to the best coffee shops in the city! Here is a great guide: https://indianapoliscoffeeguide.com.
