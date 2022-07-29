ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Zoo announces names of new tiger trio

By Divine Triplett
WISH-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wishtv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

James Danko, President of Butler

In 2011, James Danko became the 21st president of Butler University. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with President Danko about his career, the amazing opportunity to lead one of state’s most prestigious universities, and how he felt when Gordon Hayward’s shot just barely missed in the 2010 NCAA championship game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Gallery Pastry celebrates first summer in new location — prepares Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache, Lemon Soufflé Pancakes

Gallery Pastry is celebrating its first summer in it’s newest location in Indy’s Old Northside neighborhood!. Youssef Boudarine, executive pastry chef for Gallery Pastry, and Alison Keefer, owner of Gallery Pastry, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the new location and to prepare Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache and Lemon Soufflé Pancakes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Tiger#International Tiger Day#The Indianapolis Zoo#Hoosiers#Roman
WISH-TV

Collegiate mascot conference happening this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual collegiate live mascot conference is happening Thursday Aug 4. University of Indianapolis live mascot handler, Coran Sigman and Butler University’s live mascot handler, Evan Krauss joined News 8 Sunday to discuss this week’s upcoming conference. “It’s an opportunity for the 58...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis

Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Storm Track 8 blog: Storm watches south of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe thunderstorm watches has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 11 p.m. EDT Monday. By 11 p.m. EDT Monday, only these counties in southern Indiana remained under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight CDT/1 a.m. EDT: Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WISH-TV

Eleven Fifty Academy founder Scott Jones pays his success forward

This week, we explore how software genius Scott Jones went from working at MIT and inventing several technological advancements, to founding Eleven Fifty Academy in Indianapolis. Eleven Fifty Academy is a non-profit focused on teaching software development to the next generation, and specializing in cybersecurity programs. Jones has always had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lastwordonsports.com

The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over

INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month

INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy non-profit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday marks day one of a plan to increase special education certification in central Indiana. While there are teacher shortages across the board, special education is also feeling the impact. Children with disabilities are falling farther behind. SpedActs is a newly formed non-profit focused on helping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iu.edu

The best things about living and going to school in Indy

We asked our student ambassadors what they like most about living and going to school in Indianapolis. What’s the best part about living in Indy? Hands down the coffee scene. Need a place to study? First date? Need some pep before class? As a student, you have easy access to the best coffee shops in the city! Here is a great guide: https://indianapoliscoffeeguide.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy