Harry Callahan
3d ago
Pass a law stopping this backdoor robbery. County commissioners should be able to do it. The state legislature for the state.
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
Michigan SOS threatens arrest for election disruption, warns of misinformation
A day before Michiganders go to the polls for the first statewide election since a tumultuous 2020, the state’s top election official warned that misinformation and efforts to overturn a fair election will not be tolerated. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who herself was threatened as false claims swirled...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
What’s on the ballot in Sanilac County: a quick guide to the 2022 August election
With a few election races being uncontested in Sanilac County, August 2nd will see residents join citizens across Michigan in casting their vote in the primary election. In the governor race, voters will be asked to determine who will run against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, from a pool of five (or six, if you count former Detroit Police Chief James Craig’s write-in campaign, beginning after he and four other candidates were disqualified earlier this summer for fraudulent signatures on the petitions to get them on the ballot). With the last governor debate being Friday, July 29, most Michigan citizens know of the five Republican candidates: Tudor Dixon, Ryan D. Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano. The winner will move onto the November ballot.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
Officials react to new MI abortion ruling
Among those responding to the decision are Attorney General Dana Nessel, House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski and more.
Notice of Aug 02 Michigan's 8th Congressional District Election
The 8th Congressional District of Michigan covers all or part of Livingston County, Ingham County, Oakland County. All U.S. House districts, including the 8th Congressional District of Michigan, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was April 19, 2022.
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
wgvunews.org
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Michigan prof who made vulgar video quit, settles for $95K
A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a gag order.
Fox17
Secretary Benson holds news conference on Election Day expectations
DETROIT — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a news conference Monday, a day before the Aug. 2 primary election. Benson assured Michiganders that their voting rights will be protected in Tuesday's election as well as the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and...
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge denies Michigan Legislature’s request to disqualify herself from abortion lawsuit
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has denied a motion filed by Republican lawmakers to disqualify her from ruling in a case that may ultimately determine the future of abortion regulation in the state. As intervening defendants in a lawsuit seeking to block Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, the GOP-controlled...
