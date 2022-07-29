ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Harry Callahan
3d ago

Pass a law stopping this backdoor robbery. County commissioners should be able to do it. The state legislature for the state.

Reply
2
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

What’s on the ballot in Sanilac County: a quick guide to the 2022 August election

With a few election races being uncontested in Sanilac County, August 2nd will see residents join citizens across Michigan in casting their vote in the primary election. In the governor race, voters will be asked to determine who will run against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, from a pool of five (or six, if you count former Detroit Police Chief James Craig’s write-in campaign, beginning after he and four other candidates were disqualified earlier this summer for fraudulent signatures on the petitions to get them on the ballot). With the last governor debate being Friday, July 29, most Michigan citizens know of the five Republican candidates: Tudor Dixon, Ryan D. Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano. The winner will move onto the November ballot.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know

Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
MICHIGAN STATE
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 02 Michigan's 8th Congressional District Election

The 8th Congressional District of Michigan covers all or part of Livingston County, Ingham County, Oakland County. All U.S. House districts, including the 8th Congressional District of Michigan, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was April 19, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'

In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
LIVONIA, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Secretary Benson holds news conference on Election Day expectations

DETROIT — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a news conference Monday, a day before the Aug. 2 primary election. Benson assured Michiganders that their voting rights will be protected in Tuesday's election as well as the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

