ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

‘We can’t wait for another death’: Judge rules receiver will be appointed to manage Hinds County jail

By Mina Corpuz
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vC2Is_0gxnFcRW00
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves

A federal receiver will be appointed to manage the Hinds County jail, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves wrote officials have received multiple chances to fix the Raymond jail, but they have been unable to. The court will appoint a receiver by Nov. 1.

“We can’t wait for continued destruction of the facilities,” Reeves wrote in his 26-page order. “We can’t wait for the proliferation of more contraband. We can’t wait for more assaults. We can’t wait for another death. The time to act is now. There is no other choice, unfortunately.”

Receivership, a form of intervention by the federal court to take an institution out of the hands of local or state management, was an option considered during three weeks of hearings at the federal courthouse in Jackson earlier this year. Hernandez Stroud, counsel for the Justice Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said receivership for county jails is uncommon, the Clarion Ledger reported.

The decision to appoint a receiver comes years after the U.S. Department of Justice investigated the jail and settled with the county to come up with a consent decree, whose goal was to help Hinds County address unconstitutional issues at the jail.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said Friday the county will work with its attorneys to come up with an action plan about receivership.

The county and U.S. Department of Justice can submit ideas for powers and duties of the receiver, but ultimately what the receiver can do will be up to the court.

Calhoun said despite the decision, current members of the board have made progress at the jail, including making plans to build a new one.

“We’ve done a lot to improve the facility since this board was sworn in, and we think we’ve made a lot of progress in the jail,” he said.

In his order, Reeves said the county has spent millions of dollars on the jail, but that hasn’t fixed conditions. He also said building a new jail won’t fix unconstitutional issues occurring now.

In April, Reeves issued an injunction to scale back the county’s consent decree. During a press conference at the time, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the lifted decree was “a step in the right direction.”

By May, the county indicated that it planned to appeal.

Attorneys for the county filed a motion for reconsideration for a March contempt order Reeves filed against officials for failing to fix problems at the jail, which Reeves denied in his Friday order.

A July 19 hearing was a last chance for the county to offer evidence that jail conditions were being addressed, Reeves said. Testimony and evidence showed a risk of harm remains at the Hinds County Detention Center, he wrote.

A team of court appointed monitors have visited the jail since 2016 and offered ways to help the county comply with the consent decree. Reeves said the monitoring team will stop its work once a receiver is appointed.

“After ample time and opportunity, regretfully, it is clear that the County is incapable, or unwilling, to handle its affairs,” Reeves wrote in his Friday order. “The County’s motion for reconsideration is denied. Additional intervention is required. It is time to appoint a receiver.”

Reeves offered two other extreme, less likely alternatives to receivership: the release of jail detainees into the public and closure of the jail. The other was to require the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and sheriff to spend at least a week detained in the jail to experience what life is like there.

“Experiencing life at the jail firsthand would surely motivate the County’s leaders to correct unconstitutional conditions therein. But this also seems an extreme remedy—at least, at

present,” he wrote.

Read the full ruling here:

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Mississippi justices block more DNA tests in death row case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate will not be allowed to seek additional DNA testing on crime scene evidence from the shooting deaths of two college students nearly 30 years ago. Willie Jerome Manning, now 54, remains in the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Government
County
Hinds County, MS
The Independent

Arrest warrant issued for pro-Trump clerk accused of tampering with voting machines

A judge in Colorado has ordered the arrest of indicted pro-Trump elections clerk Tina Peters after prosecutors said she violated release conditions by travelling out of state. District Court judge Matthew Barrett revoked Ms Peters’ bond after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents he learned she had attended a law enforcement conference in Nevada on 12 July.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Credell Calhoun
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jails#Detention Center#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#District Court#The Justice Program#The Clarion Ledger
Reason.com

Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Mississippi drops attorney investigating welfare abuse

A former federal prosecutor investigating millions in misspent welfare dollars in Mississippi has been dropped from the case by the state agency that hired him. The state Department of Human Resources will find a new lawyer to replace Brad Pigott, a former U.S. attorney recruited roughly a year ago to help recoup $77 million in welfare funds identified by the state auditor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

After a Ruling Ousted the Fulton County DA from Investigating Him, a Georgia State Senator May Find Himself in Friendlier Territory

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. After finding himself inside the crosshairs of an internationally watched investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones (R) notched a courtroom victory earlier this week by successfully disqualifying the prosecutor who announced that he was a “target.” The politician may not have wide name recognition outside of Georgia, but he’s currently running for lieutenant governor, the state’s second highest executive branch post.
GEORGIA STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy