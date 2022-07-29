You Can Get A Free Pint In Pubs Around The UK For The Euro 2022 Final

www.ladbible.com
England Win Euro 2022 Final Against Germany As The Lionesses Bring It Home
England's women have won the Euro 2022 championship, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a tense encounter at Wembley. The Lionesses ended England's 56 year wait for a major trophy by claiming a first tournament win since 1966. Moreover, they dealt Germany their first ever loss in a European Championship...
Fans Are Calling For Bank Holiday After England Euro 2022 Win
Fans around the country are calling for an extra bank holiday after England finally brought it home with an incredible 2-1 win over Germany in extra time. It's certainly the least the Lionesses deserve and would allow the country to celebrate the win just how it should, with a good and proper sesh.
The Heartbreaking Reason Sarina Wiegman Kissed Her Wrist During Euros Final
England have won Euro 2022 due in no small part to the managerial magnificence of Sarina Wiegman. Beating Germany 2-1 thanks to goals from Ella Toone and Chole Kelly, it's the first major international trophy an England team have won since the men lifted the World Cup all the way back in 1966.
Boris Johnson Rules Out Bank Holiday For Brits To Celebrate Lionesses Euros Win
Boris Johnson has ruled out the possibility of a bank holiday to celebrate the England women's football team winning the Euros final. The Lionesses made history when they beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley last night (31 July), when hundreds of thousands of people tuned in to watch Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly score the goals that led the team to victory.
England Vs Germany: How To Watch The Women’s Euros 2022 Final Match Online And TV Channel Today
The Women’s Euros 2022 comes to a close this evening, with England’s Lionesses potentially just 90 (or 120 plus penalties) minutes away from making history. The team have reached the Euro final on two previous occasions - in 1984 and 2009 - so they’ll be trying to make it third time lucky in front of a home crowd this year and take home the trophy for the first time.
Outraged Honeymooners 'Hit With Staggering 400 Euro Bill' After Popping In For 'Quick Snack'
A honeymooning couple were left with a sour taste after being slapped with what they claim to be a 400 euro bill for a 'quick snack' and a couple of bevvies. You can check out a video of their story below:. Lindsay Breen and her husband Alex, both 30, were...
Three Lions Song Should Be Retired Following England's Euro 2022 Win, Says David Baddiel
David Baddiel has said he’s happy for the song Three Lions to be ‘put to bed’ now that the Lionesses have actually brought football home. Assuming you haven’t been under a rock for the past 24-hours, you’ll probably be aware that the England Lionesses secured a historic 2-1 victory against Germany in the Euro 2022 final last night.
Mum Vows To Never Eat Crisps Again After Finding Cooked Spider In Packet Of Walkers
The simple pleasure of enjoying a bag of crisps has been forever ruined for one UK mum after she found a cooked spider inside of her packet of Walkers. And if that weren't horrifying enough, Sabrina Hussain from Birmingham was already halfway through before she made the discovery. The mum-of-two...
Queen Elizabeth II Sends Message To England Women's Team After They Won Euro 2022
Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message to the England Women's team after they won the Euro 2022 championship. It's officially coming home after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 thanks to a goal in extra time. The country is absolutely buzzing over the result and they've received a huge shoutout...
What Is Beth Mead’s Net Worth In 2022?
Beth Mead is a pro footballer who plays as a forward for the England national team and for Arsenal. Born in Whitby, England in 1995, the 27 year old took a keen interest in sport as a child before playing football for a local team and working her way up through the ranks, making her debut for England as part of the U15 team in 2010.
UEFA・
Zen Running Club Is Merging Style, Performance and Sustainability to Attract the Modern Runner
Click here to read the full article. As many athletic heavyweights work to attract the modern runner, the new performance brand Zen Running Club is focused solely on this athlete — and their lifestyle. “Our consumer is someone who wants to go running and hang out with friends, someone who wants to look and feel good. It’s as much about the coffee afterward as it is about running around the park,” explained Richard Rusling, one of Zen’s three co-founders, who also include Dominic Sinnott and Andy Farnworth. All three are footwear industry veterans. After scrapping its launch in November 2021 due to...
KFC Is Now Delivering Via Drones In Australia
KFC has announced they will offer flying drones to drop off orders at your doorstep so you can get your greasy fix as quick as possible. The mega fast-food chain has taken flight while partnering with Wing in Queensland, providing Australia’s very first on-demand drone delivery service. The service...
Banker Kicked Off Over 'Only Getting Bonus Of 300k' And Receiving 'Unacceptable Sum'
A banker was left ‘infuriated’ after his bosses handed him an annual bonus of a ‘mere’ £300,000. Fabio Filippi, who worked at BNP Paribas, was so upset by receiving the bonus, which was £100,000 less than what he’d got the year before, that he started to shout at his bosses, a tribunal heard.
Edinburgh Has Been Named The Best City In The World
The results are in for this year's best city in the world, with Edinburgh taking the top spot. Anyone who's had the pleasure of visiting the Scottish city - or if you're one of its lucky residents - will understand why so many people voted it in. Edinburgh is filled...
Australia Is Set To Have The Biggest Increase In Beer Tax In 30 Years
Aussies could soon be paying a hell of a lot more money for a beer. The Australian Tax Office recently revealed the excise on beer will be lifted by 4 per cent, which is the largest tax tike in 30 years, according to The Guardian. A 4 per cent increase...
Trains In UK County Cancelled Due To 'Very Large' Tortoise On Tracks
While many travellers have experienced disruption on the railways due to ongoing strikes, others were surprised to find their trains were cancelled or delayed yesterday (Monday 1 August) because of a... ‘large injured tortoise’. Diane Akers, who had been travelling to Norwich, tweeted a photo of the four-legged...
