The Different Fly Species That Will Bite You in Connecticut

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
Have You Noticed the Subtle Change at Connecticut Christmas Tree Shops?
It's funny, I didn't notice that a business I've shopped in for decades modernized and rebranded. I saw a subtle change in the name of Christmas Tree Shops around Connecticut, have you?. Christmas Tree Shops got it's start in Yarmouth on Cape Cod in Massachusetts in 1970, and as of...
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ABC6.com
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
Report: CT’s pension debt remains high despite residents’ personal wealth
A recent Pew report provided a sobering reminder of just how far Connecticut still has to go to overcome decades of fiscal irresponsibility.
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the man who died was from Connecticut. The New Hampshire Conservation Officer confirmed that the man who died was from Missouri. CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker’s body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the […]
ADL: Connecticut sees rise in hate group incidents in recent months
The ADL says 20 towns across the state were hit with hate-filled flyers. Back on July 5, residents in the Town of Berlin woke up to flyers in the street and on their front lawns.
Highway To Hell If I Know? 5 Connecticut Roads That Lead No Place
Let's face it, abandoned places are creepy and always pretty high up on the cool meter. We are captivated by abandoned houses, mansions, buildings, churches, hospitals, and the always entertaining abandoned asylum. But, what about abandoned or deserted roads? Yes indeed, Connecticut has those too. It wasn't long until I...
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
Connecticut DEEP: Elevated fire danger amid stage 2 drought conditions
Following Gov. Lamont’s announcement of stage 2 drought conditions, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding residents to be cautious around campfires, bonfires and firepits this weekend.
It’s the Grasshopper’s Turn to Dominate Connecticut
Have you noticed there's an unusual amount of grasshoppers? My chihuahua is nervous when we go out on walks, he's never encountered so many flying insects buzzing his cute little face. We have it good when it comes to bugs in Connecticut, our insects have to be small and mighty to survive our harsh winters, usually the giant bugs stay south. Why are there so many grasshoppers around Connecticut right now?
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Connecticut man dies hiking Mount Washington, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
COCORD, NH — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain, authorities said. A group of hikers found the 66-year-old man unconscious and not breathing...
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
