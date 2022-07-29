ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the A24 Films Coming to HBO Max in August: ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Room,’ ‘Amy’ and More

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
An impressive slate of A24 films are coming to HBO Max next month, including Oscar-winners like 2015’s “Room” and Alex Garland’s directorial debut “ Ex Machina .”

A total of 28 A24 films will arrive on the streamer on Aug. 1, timed to the studio’s tenth anniversary and marking the largest collection of A24 films made available to stream on the platform. Much of the lineup consists of films released prior to 2016, when A24 was still a distribution house and not yet the full-fledged studio it is today.

Some buzzy titles such as “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Eighth Grade,” “Mid90s” and dozens more are not on this list because of prior deals the studio set up with other streamers. Most A24 films can be found on Apple TV+ and Showtime , who set up deals to serve as the home for a number of their digital releases in 2018 and 2019, respectively. But as those deals near a close, we can expect more titles to move to other platforms such as HBO Max and Netflix, whose collections are steadily growing.

Below, check out all the A24 titles coming to HBO Max in August.

  • “The Adderall Diaries” (2015)
  • “Amy” (2015)
  • “Barely Lethal” (2015)
  • “The Captive, AKA Queen of the Night” (2014)
  • “Charles Swan” (2013)
  • “Dark Places” (2015)
  • “The End of the Tour” (2015)
  • “Enemy” (2014)
  • “Ex-Machina” (2015
  • “Ginger & Rosa” (2013)
  • “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” (2018)
  • “Laggies” (2014)
  • “Lean on Pete” (2018)
  • “Life After Beth” (2014)
  • “Locke” (2014)
  • “Mississippi Grind” (2015)
  • “Mojave” (2016)
  • “A Most Violent Year” (2014)
  • “Obvious Child” (2014)
  • “Remember” (2016)
  • “Revenge of the Green Dragons” (2014)
  • “Room” (2015)
  • “The Rover” (2014)
  • “Slow West” (2015)
  • “Son Of A Gun” (2015)
  • “The Spectacular Now” (2013)
  • “Tusk” (2014)
  • “Under the Skin” (2014)
