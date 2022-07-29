Government Confirms How You Will Receive Your £400 Energy Payment From October

More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.A total of £2.4 billion has been paid to households on low incomes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a second instalment of £324 arriving later this year.Payments were made from July 14.Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “There is more help to come for households, with the second half of the £650 payment arriving later this year and further payments for pensioners and disabled people also on the way.”From 14 until...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO