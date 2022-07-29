Austin Public Health and Travis County Partner with Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (July 29-August 1)

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county from July 29 - August 1.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).

NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.

Friday, July 29

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months), Moderna (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, July 30

Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Address: 5801 Ainez Dr. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months)

Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Old Sims Elementary gymnasium (APH)

Con Mi Madre Event (Travis County)

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Address: 11400 Concordia University Dr. Austin, TX 78726

Vaccine: Moderna (12+ years), Pfizer (12+ years)

Sunday, July 31

Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, August 1

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months), Moderna (12+ years)

Consulado General de México (APH)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)