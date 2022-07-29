Austin Public Health and Travis County Partner with Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (July 29-August 1)
Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
AUSTIN, TX – Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county from July 29 - August 1.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.
To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).
NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.
Friday, July 29
Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months), Moderna (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, July 30
Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Address: 5801 Ainez Dr. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months)
Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
La Moreliana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Old Sims Elementary gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months), Moderna (6+ months), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Con Mi Madre Event (Travis County)
- Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Address: 11400 Concordia University Dr. Austin, TX 78726
- Vaccine: Moderna (12+ years), Pfizer (12+ years)
Sunday, July 31
Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, August 1
Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months), Moderna (12+ years)
Consulado General de México (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (6+ months), Moderna (6+ months), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Comments / 0