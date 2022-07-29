ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'Don't want to decay on television': Charles Barkley talks future after LIV flirtation

By Toyloy Brown III, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6Axl_0gxnEqaf00

"Inside the NBA" analyst and former NBA player Charles Barkley said he will not join the LIV Golf series as a broadcaster.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley told the New York Post . “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life. It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley, 59, said that his decision to end contact talks with the LIV is unrelated to it being backed by Saudi Arabia.

“That had nothing to do with it,” Barkley said. “I told you, ‘I don’t like those words – ‘sports washing’ and ‘blood money.’ I don’t like those words at all because every country, including the United States, have stuff going on that they need to improve upon.”

Barkley told Golfweek Thursday that his " No. 1 priority is Turner" and he wasn't going to "keep Turner in limbo."

Barkley has three years and $30 million left on his TNT contract and he said on "The Dan Patrick Show" that he makes an additional $10 million in endorsements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiAZF_0gxnEqaf00
Charles Barkley lines up a putt on the second green during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational on Thursday at Bedminster, N.J. Cliff Hawkins, Getty Images

“I’ve not talked to Turner, to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “I think they were nervous because everybody was throwing around all these numbers. I would obviously never try to get them into a bidding war. I have not talked to Turner.”

The basketball Hall of Famer has said previously he'll likely retire from "Inside the NBA" at the end of his current contract.

“That’s going to be interesting,” Barkley said. “I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I’ve been doing it 21 years already. First off, dude, I’m almost 60 years old now. I’m very aware of my body disintegrating, like all the older guys’ bodies are disintegrating. I would like to be on vacation somewhere instead of sitting in Turner’s studio as I decay. I don’t want to decay on television.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Don't want to decay on television': Charles Barkley talks future after LIV flirtation

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism

Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
NBA
InsideHook

Boomer Esiason Didn’t Hold Back When Criticizing LIV Golf

The storm of controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour shows no signs of abating, with an increasing number of prominent sports figures outside of golf weighing in on the ethics of the tour. Earlier this month, Charles Barkley offered his take on the controversy. This week, it was NFL great Boomer Esiason’s turn. And it was — shall we say — candid.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner News

The sports world continues to speak out in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner, who was detained in Russia for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport, has been in custody overseas for several months. The former Baylor Bears star is currently...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Makes Her Feelings Extremely Clear

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has been speaking out in support of the WNBA star, who remains in custody in Russia. Cherelle Griner is not Brittney Griner's first wife, though. The WNBA star was previously married to fellow player Glory Johnson. Brittney and Glory were married for less than a...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Greg Norman
ClutchPoints

‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now

With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Nba On Tnt#Television#The New York Post#Tnt#The Liv Golf Invitational
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Old Bill Belichick Girlfriend Photo Is Going Viral

An old photo of Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend is trending on social media. The New England Patriots head coach has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade. Holliday shared an old photo of herself and her man on her Instagram Story. Here's what the Patriots head...
NFL
Axios Denver

Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"

ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

556K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy