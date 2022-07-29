How Much Will Louisiana Take Of Your Mega Millions Winnings?

gator995.com
Related
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
Eye on Politics: Recession fears, Texas' abortion law and the future of DFW International Airport
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Is the United States in a recession? How is business at DFW International Airport more than two years after the pandemic derailed the travel industry? What does the end of Roe v Wade mean for the future of abortion access in Texas?CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink explores these topics and more in the latest episode of Eye on Politics. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above.Is this a...
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0