2022 Hudson grads open waterfront business, celebrate grand opening tonight

Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
idesignarch.com
Lakeside Sanctuary with East Coast Style Elegance
This lakefront coastal style home in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka is inspired by the casual elegance of the East Coast seaside houses. The project was designed by Eskuche Design Group, built by Denali Custom Homes, and Studio M Interiors also collaborated. The goal was to create a home for...
Hudson Star-Observer
'Brewing on both sides of the river,' Lift Bridge plans for Hudson
Hudson was home to one of the first crossings over the St. Croix River. From 1913 to 1951, those wishing to venture to the neighboring state would pay a toll. Though not the model for Lift Bridge Brewery’s logo, there’s a resemblance between it and the toll bridge.
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
minnesotamonthly.com
Best Bets: Aug. 1-7
When: Aug. 5-7 Where: Intersection of West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. This popular juried fine arts festivals is one of the best in the Midwest featuring booths of artists, food, and live entertainment. Broadway Musical. What: “Wicked”. When: Through Aug. 28. Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
rejournals.com
JLL Capital Markets closes $73.75 million sale of 246-unit apartment community in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $73.75 million sale of and arranged the $47.93 million financing for Rush Creek Apartments, a 246-unit, newly built multi-housing community in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove, Minnesota. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between Trident Development, based...
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
Hudson Star-Observer
Linda K. Stary
Linda K. Stary, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2022, in Hudson, Wisconsin, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness. Linda was born on September 11, 1948, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to Charles and Gertrude (Morgan) Schoepper. The family farmed in Spooner until 1950, when they moved to Downsville, and then to Menomonie a few years later.
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: Adorably updated rambler for sale in River Falls
This fantastic rambler home has the curb appeal you have always wanted. Adorably updated with laminate flooring throughout the main level, beautiful built-ins, large dining area and white kitchen cabinetry. The three bedrooms are all on the main level. Newly finished basement with a huge amount of living space. The...
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
Hudson Star-Observer
Mary Sveen Hanson
Mary Ione Sveen Hanson, 87, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022. Mary was born in Hudson, Wisconsin on August 25, 1934. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1952 (having read every book in the Hudson library) and received her bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology in 1956 from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Hudson Star-Observer
Updated: River Falls Legion advances to ‘Championship Tuesday’
The River Falls American Legion Post 121 baseball team is two wins away from winning a state title after defeating Fort Atkinson, 5-4, in an elimination game Monday afternoon at the Legion Class AA State Tournament in Fort Atkinson. River Falls opened the double elimination tournament by beating the top...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Hudson Star-Observer
Lois Handrahan
Lois was born in New Richmond, W.I, on July 20, 1943, to Wilbert and Lillian Schmidt. She is the oldest of two children, as her younger brother William arrived 2 years later. In her youth, Lois loved riding horses while living on the farm and enjoying time with lifelong friends.
Hudson Star-Observer
Challenge accepted: Special needs players shine on big stage (12 photos)
For players in the Hudson Booster Challenger League, playing at First National Bank of River Falls Field the last three Sundays has been like playing in the major leagues. “It’s great,” Hudson Booster president Dave O’Brien said. “It gives them a little bit of the big league experience, under the lights, on the turf. It’s fantastic for Greg Peters and the River Falls Baseball Council to let this happen.”
Hudson Star-Observer
Raymond John Guski
Raymond John Guski, age 80, of Hammond, WI, passed away in Ridgeland, WI on July 30, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1941 in Washburn, WI to parents Louis and Ruth (Hanson) Guski. Ray was raised in Washburn and graduated from Washburn High School with the Class of 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Bachand on September 8, 1962 and they settled outside of Roberts, WI where Ray worked as a Farm Hand. A few years later they moved to Hammond Township. In 1966 they purchased a hobby farm where he resided for 56 years. Four children were born to this union; Suzanne Kay in 1963, Randall Raymond in 1966, Timothy Jay in 1968 and Sharrin Fay in 1973.
visitshakopee.org
A Day of Fall Fun in Shakopee
Freshly picked apples, corn mazes, hayrides, cider, and a visit to Minnesota’s largest candy store: Shakopee is your destination for fall fun! This family-friendly itinerary includes all the information you need to spend a day enjoying the season. 1) Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Start your day with a...
Hudson Star-Observer
Glenn Newby
Glenn Newby, age 85 of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home near New Richmond. Glenn was born the son of Carlos and Mabel (TerVeen) Newby on November 28, 1936 in Jackson, Minnesota. He grew up in Terril, Iowa, graduating from Terril High School with the class of 1954. He obtained his pilot’s license at the age of 18 and worked a construction job in Fort Worth, Texas while pursuing a career in aviation. He eventually enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1958, became a navigator on the C-119 Flying Boxcar, and then navigated aboard the C-130 Hercules. On August 21, 1960, Glenn was married to Mary Susan Stone in Lincoln, Nebraska while still serving his country. He completed his service in 1962 and enrolled at the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1966. Glenn then went to work for 3M in St Paul, Minnesota and his new career brought them to St. Paul Park, Minnesota for a short time before settling in New Richmond, Wisconsin in 1967. They made their home there and it has been the family farm for 55 years. Glenn started his career at 3M in Medical Products before moving to Traffic Safety and was instrumental in developing the reflective tape that we see in so many places today. He also spent time in Aviation where he worked on a device called Storm Scope, which is a forward facing weather radar system used in many aircraft around the world. Glenn retired from 3M in 1998. Glenn was also a member of the New Richmond Masonic Lodge, volunteered many hours with the local FFA club at the New Richmond High School and was passionate about the outdoors. He was an avid pilot, hobby farmer, firearms enthusiast and enjoyed hunting and gardening. Glenn was a skilled carpenter and electrician, was extremely handy, and could fix almost anything. He loved to go to the local airport to join friends for coffee, and in retirement was known to be there twice a day. Glenn was a private, intelligent and kind man. He was passionate about those things he believed in and exhibited a strong character. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Mabel Newby; brother, Derry Newby; and sister, Diana Oliphant. Glenn is survived by his wife, Sue Newby; children, Scott Newby, Pamela Newby, and Jeff Newby; grandchildren, Christina (Nick) Snider, Mya Ennis, and Marley Ennis; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation starting at 3:00PM. Food and Fellowship will follow the service at the New Richmond Airport (625 W Hanger Rd) from 6:00-9:00PM. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
