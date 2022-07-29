All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I’ll never complain about receiving a baby shower or wedding invitation again. These days, it’s just raining wakes. What I learn each time I join the line: love is showing up. As someone who has been in both the line greeting folks and, in the other line, coming to grieve, neither are fun. Both are inevitable. In that line, whilst chomping on the free mints, you think of the time you spent, the laughs you had, the current hurt in all our hearts. But one theme that is in my head at every wake as the line wraps around like in a bank; is how the person made me feel. That doesn’t fade away. Life is one big loop. We are all going to be in the hard line one day. Until then, we show up for those we love. Treat them kind. Sign the sheet. Hug. They’ll never forget.

