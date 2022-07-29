Fun Motorcycle Ride for a Fantastic Cause Happening in Ocean County, NJ

mybeachradio.com
My View of the Amazing Kites at Kite Fest at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
It is a truly amazing festival and it's happening today (8/2/22) at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This is one event this summer you do not want to miss on the beach. The event is Kite Fest and it's happening today (8/2/22) from 11 am to...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
Delicious! The Best Donut Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut and yes that's a nice treat. A coffee and a donut do hand and hand like milk and cookies lol the thing is where do you go for the best donuts here in Ocean County?. You at home responded via our social...
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
South River, NJ, bans traditional school backpacks and book bags
The South River School District is banning traditional backpacks, book bags and other gear to transport classroom materials to and from school at all grade levels. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Sylvia Zircher called it an "extra measure in keeping prohibited items from entering our schools." The school will...
New Ocean County Bakery in Tuckerton is Open with a “Stranger Things” Connection
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
Fun in the sun: NJ summer tourist season is doing great
If you’re heading down the shore this weekend you’ll have lots of company. Gas prices are a lot higher than they were last summer, but this year’s tourist season has been a big success up and down the New Jersey coast, thanks to a number of different factors.
BRICK: CAPSIZED BOAT RESCUE
Rescue teams were on the scene of a capsized boat earlier today in Barnegat Bay with people in water. Swimmers were rescued and scene changed to a salvage operation per NJSP.
Party’s over for trespassers at TikTok-worthy ‘blue hole’ in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake. Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley,...
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
NJ animal shelters crowded this summer: why and what can be done?
Summer always seems like the busiest time of year for animal shelters in New Jersey, but with the pace of adoptions slowing from what it had been earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities are crowding up fast. Tiffany Barrow, executive director of Madison-based St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, said...
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
Spirit Halloween movie trailer gets sneak peek in NJ location
A good time was had by all, both living or dead, at a special event held at the flagship Spirit Halloween location in Egg Harbor Township. The event celebrated the upcoming release of “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” and gave a sneak peek of the official movie trailer which hadn’t even been released yet.
Toms River, Wall Crashes Slowed Sunday Shore Exodus on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The weekend exodus from the Jersey Shore slowed down to a...
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
Amazing, The Cost of Fireworks in New Jersey Isn’t Quite What You’d Expect
Fireworks and the Jersey Shore go together like Pork Roll, egg and cheese. Love them or hate them, fireworks are a core form of entertainment along the Seaside Heights boardwalk all summer long. Every Wednesday during the summer the skies light up with a fantastic display that launches off right...
