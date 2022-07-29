Will Smith Addresses Claims Jada 'Told Him To Do Something' By Rolling Her Eyes

www.ladbible.com
Related
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
BET
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap
After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage
Built to make it! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships. The couple seem as though they have figured out the magic formula to keeping the spark alive — even if they had to address rumors throughout their decades together. The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when […]
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Rock Responds To Will Smith's Apology At His Stand-Up Show
Chris Rock appeared to respond to Will Smith's apology during a stand-up routine just hours after the I Am Legend actor took to Instagram to address his behaviour at the Oscars. Smith broke a months-long silence on social media on Friday (29 July), when he posted a video in which...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Calls Him Out For Not Asking Him About Rocky Spin-Off
Dolph Lundgren has responded after Sylvester Stallone called him out for being part of the new Rocky spin-off without telling him. Last week it was leaked that a script for a movie about Ivan Drago and his son Viktor (Florian Munteanu) is in the works that would see Lundgren return to the role he first played in Rocky IV in 1985.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyrese Praises Will Smith As His "Hero" Following Video About Chris Rock Oscars Slap
After months of silence, Will Smith emerged today to answer a few questions about his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. After slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor was vilified for using physical violence on the Hollywood stage. Jada has received harsh criticism and blame for the incident, but in his candid video to the world, Smith stated that his wife had nothing to do with his reaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Smith posts apology to Chris Rock months after Oscars slap
Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock over his infamous Oscars slap, in his first public statement in three months.In a five-minute video posted on Instagram, he spoke directly to the camera and answered a series of questions from social media about the incident on March 27.The Hollywood star stormed the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hair loss as a result of the medical condition alopecia. View this post on Instagram ...
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Chris Rock’s Brother Brings Up Tupac, Jada When Asked About Motivations Behind Will Smith’s Oscar Slap
The Academy Awards usually have a few viral moments, but this year’s was on another level entirely. It’s been months, but the public is still reeling from seeing Will Smith storm the stage and slap Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. As the discourse continues, Rock’s brother has brought up Tupac and Jada when asked about motivations behind the infamous Oscars slap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jada Pushed Will to Apologize to Chris Despite Him ‘Never Wanting to’—He Hoped It Would ‘Die Down’
Click here to read the full article. Advice from his wife. Jada Pinkett asked Will Smith to apologize to Chris Rock after seeing her husband “in hell” over the controversy that won’t seem to “die down.” A source told Us Weekly on August 1, 2022, that Jada—who has been married to Will since 1997—was the one who convinced The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum to publicly apologize to Chris for striking him on live television at the 94th annual Academy Awards in March 2022. “Jada has also been pushing Will to apologize because it has become this really dark cloud over...
Chris Rock Isn't Planning On Reaching Out To Will Smith After Public Apology
Chris Rock is said to have no intention of reaching out to reconcile with Will Smith anytime soon, despite the I Am Legend actor issuing a public apology on social media. Smith addressed his behaviour at the Oscars in a video posted to YouTube and Instagram last week, where he described his decision to slap Rock as 'unacceptable'.
J Balvin Talks Style, His Upcoming Air Jordan Collab & Why You Won’t Ever Catch Him in Dad Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. J Balvin brought his signature, eccentric style to the red carpet at the 2022 ACE Awards in New York on Monday night. The Colombian singer was honored by the Accessories Council with the Global Style Icon Award. “I do what feels right — that’s it,” Balvin told FN on the red carpet, dressed in head-to-toe Dior, complete with a structured hat and the brand’s popular saddle bag. The look was a familiar one as the superstar also wore Dior when he took home the FN Achievement Award for Style Influencer of the Year in...
Alison Brie Says ‘Legitimate Conversations’ Are Being Had About Making A Community Movie
Alison Brie has teased that a Community movie could be on the horizon. Please don’t toy with our emotions and deliver us with empty promises!. The Mad Men and Glow actor recently spoke with the The Wrap's Unwrapped podcast and hinted that a film version of the iconic TV series is potentially in the works.
Critics Slam Gordon Ramsay For Posting Video Where He Selects Lamb For Slaughter
Gordon Ramsay has angered a section of his followers after he posted a video on TikTok showing him getting excited about his upcoming meal. In the clip, the celebrity chef climbs over a small lambing jug and then playfully selects lambs to be sent to the slaughter before they're turned into food.
Breaking Bad Fans Rejoice As ‘Brand New Episode Drops Tonight’
Fans of Breaking Bad are getting pretty excited after spotting the name of tonight’s episode of Better Call Saul. It’s been almost 10 years since the finale, but it looks as though Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) will be back on our screens tonight as Better Call Saul's latest episode is titled Breaking Bad.
Noel Gallagher In Most Awkward Situation As Entire Restaurant Claps Along To Wonderwall On Holiday
Former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher found himself in possibly the most awkward situation imaginable as an entire restaurant full of people clapped along to 'Wonderwall' in front of him. You know that feeling when a crowd of people start singing 'Happy Birthday' to you, or when you're given some sort...
What Is The TikTok Apple Juice?
One of TikTok's biggest trends was the apple juice challenge which saw floods of people biting into plastic bottle of the drink. The challenge has been ongoing since 2020 when TikTok grew significantly in popularity. People doing the challenge bought a small bottle of Martinellie's apple juice which comes in the shape of an apple and are only available in the United States.
LADbible
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0