11 Gratiot Republicans seeking 5 commission seats in primary

www.themorningsun.com
Related
Detroit News
Livengood: RNC chair McDaniel taking sides in a Michigan House Republican primary
Michigan's Ronna McDaniel is aiding the son of former Attorney General Bill Schuette in a GOP state House primary in Midland, a rare move by the Republican National Committee's chair to put her thumb on the scale just days before voters head to the polls. McDaniel recorded a robo call...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Meet the candidates for Michigan's newly-drawn 28th District for state Senate
On the ballot will be two Democratic candidates running against each other and two Republican candidates running against each other to represent the newly-drawn 28th District in the Michigan Senate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WZZM 13
Critical Incident in Ionia County
A road was closed for hours due to a crash and has since reopened. A neighbor says the crash involved cyclists, a car and UPS truck.
wsgw.com
Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Hires New Superintendent
The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Board of Education has hired a new superintendent. Justin Ralston will be joining the district in late August, replacing Eric Allshouse. Ralston has worked as a leader in the Washington D.C. school district for the past nine years, most recently as a high school principal. Prior to working in Washington, Ralston served as a special education co-chair and taught special education classes in government, world history, and geometry at the high school level in Prince George’s County, MD.
WNEM
Local museum to restore 19th century fire station
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
Wyoming woman heads to prison for causing two drunken crashes in Bay City in one night
BAY CITY, MI — Months ago, a woman with a history of drunken driving moved from Wyoming to Michigan, fleeing incarceration in the Equality State. Newly situated in Bay City, she ended up causing two drunken crashes in the same night and as a result, she’s now moving to prison.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Morning Sun
Florida parolee tasered following chase through Lake Isabella neighborhood
A parolee transferred to Michigan from Florida was tasered following a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 80 mph through a Lake Isabella neighborhood. The man is also suspected of receiving items stolen from a Gilmore Township storage unit. A deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said he tasered...
abc12.com
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant Youth Police Academy graduates 21st Class
Cadets from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s 21st Youth Police Academy recently celebrated their graduation with their law enforcement mentors, family and friends. For the past three weeks, these sixth through eighth grade cadets learned what it takes to become a law enforcement official. By completing a series of hands-on training sessions and classroom instruction, cadets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morning Sun
Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
GRPD: Bank branch robbed at gunpoint
Grand Rapids police and the FBI were called in to investigate after a bank branch was robbed Monday afternoon.
200 years ago, the U.S. built a military fort in Saginaw. It went poorly.
SAGINAW, MI — It was 1884 and Saginaw was still in its infancy as a municipality the day developers discovered the dead. As workers on a Thursday in May prepared to lay new pavement for what today is South Michigan Avenue — on a stretch of land slightly more than a stone’s throw across the river from Ojibway Island — they unearthed three human skeletons enclosed in coffins.
Comments / 0