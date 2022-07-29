ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

11 Gratiot Republicans seeking 5 commission seats in primary

By Greg Nelson
Morning Sun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elba Township, MI
City
Heath Township, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Gratiot County, MI
Government
County
Gratiot County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Ithaca, MI
wsgw.com

Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Hires New Superintendent

The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Board of Education has hired a new superintendent. Justin Ralston will be joining the district in late August, replacing Eric Allshouse. Ralston has worked as a leader in the Washington D.C. school district for the past nine years, most recently as a high school principal. Prior to working in Washington, Ralston served as a special education co-chair and taught special education classes in government, world history, and geometry at the high school level in Prince George’s County, MD.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
WNEM

Local museum to restore 19th century fire station

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Chuck Murphy
abc12.com

Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant Youth Police Academy graduates 21st Class

Cadets from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s 21st Youth Police Academy recently celebrated their graduation with their law enforcement mentors, family and friends. For the past three weeks, these sixth through eighth grade cadets learned what it takes to become a law enforcement official. By completing a series of hands-on training sessions and classroom instruction, cadets.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#Election Local#County Commission#Democrat#Reapportionment#Seville
abc12.com

Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Morning Sun

Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident

Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

200 years ago, the U.S. built a military fort in Saginaw. It went poorly.

SAGINAW, MI — It was 1884 and Saginaw was still in its infancy as a municipality the day developers discovered the dead. As workers on a Thursday in May prepared to lay new pavement for what today is South Michigan Avenue — on a stretch of land slightly more than a stone’s throw across the river from Ojibway Island — they unearthed three human skeletons enclosed in coffins.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy