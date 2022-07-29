Rascal earns 1,000th kill in LCK against DWG KIA

There are a few League of Legends champions that can single-handedly kill a dragon at level four. But Jarvan IV is likely not one of them. One League player, named nilino, was recently enjoying a game of Lillia. In a clip from that game, the player is seen finishing a low-on-health dragon at level four, which was started by Jarvan IV, who, as you probably figured out by now, ended up dying to the monster.

