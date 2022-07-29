Rascal earns 1,000th kill in LCK against DWG KIA

dotesports.com
Is Project L free-to-play?
As confirmed in the developer’s latest dev diary, Project L will be free-to-play at launch and will likely feature a similar, ever-expanding content approach used by other Riot Games titles like League of Legends and VALORANT. The fighting game will have players controlling two different champions from the world...
There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer
With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs. Along with the world’s best teams,...
Faker is 124 assists away from being the all-time LCK leader
If you’ve been playing for almost 10 years as a pro League of Legends player, you’re bound to break some competitive records along the way. And if you’re the greatest to ever play the game, then you’re almost guaranteed to find yourself in the history books.
Lillia spots Jarvan IV doing an early drake, kills both the enemy and the monster
There are a few League of Legends champions that can single-handedly kill a dragon at level four. But Jarvan IV is likely not one of them. One League player, named nilino, was recently enjoying a game of Lillia. In a clip from that game, the player is seen finishing a low-on-health dragon at level four, which was started by Jarvan IV, who, as you probably figured out by now, ended up dying to the monster.
The best Illaoi build in League of Legends
Illaoi is a frontline bruiser champion in League of Legends capable of dealing heavy, sustained damage over long periods of time while healing for a strong portion of the damage that she deals. The champion transitions exceptionally well throughout all stages of the game but comes alive mostly in the late game when her full potential as a damage-dealing, nearly unkillable tank comes to fruition.
BLAST, Perfect World reportedly in the race to host a CS:GO Major in 2023
BLAST and Perfect World have sent applications to Valve to organize a CS:GO Major in 2023, according to a report by Jaxon. Out of the two tournament organizers, BLAST is more widely recognized in the Counter-Strike scene. The company was founded in 2016 and started hosting CS:GO events in 2017 with its Pro Series circuit, which later become BLAST Premier, one of the most prestigious professional circuits in Valve’s FPS.
All Guardian Angel changes in Apex Legends
Season 14 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in quite a while. Looking to shake up the game’s meta, the team at Respawn Entertainment has made a number of sweeping balance changes, adjustments, and tweaks to help Apex feel both fair and fun. Among these changes are adjustments to some of the game’s gold gear.
Riot confirms Project L will be free-to-play, includes Illaoi as a fighter
For the first time since November 2021, Riot Games has shared new information surrounding its upcoming fighting game Project L in a developer diary published by project leads and fighting game community (FGC) staple Tom Cannon—including confirmation that the game will be free-to-play and a reveal for Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess being included as a playable fighter.
Every team qualified for Dota 2’s The International 2022
The International is not only the biggest competitive Dota 2 event of the year, but it is also one of the largest overall esports events in terms of stakes, prize pool, and viewership. This year, the event returns to its former glory, welcoming fans from around the world to watch...
Additional Project L reveals unlikely to come at Evo 2022
Fans finally got an update on Project L today after more than half a year, with Riot Games and project lead Tom Cannon confirming that the game will be free-to-play, include Illaoi as a playable character, and additional insight into how the dev team is crafting its roster. But this also almost certainly removes any possibility that the game will appear in any form at Evo 2022.
Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield
Respawn Entertainment is introducing major changes to Apex Legends‘ gold backpack and gold knockdown shield items with season 14, including the complete removal of the latter’s self-resurrection ability. The gold knockdown shield will remain in the game, the Apex design team says, but it will no longer give...
Artem Bykov named new LEC commissioner
Some major changes are coming to the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). Artem Bykov has been named the league’s new commissioner, taking over the role left in January by Maximillian Peter Schmidt, who was promoted to the head of esports for League of Legends in the EMEA region.
Dota 2 team’s big bluff pays off, wins game despite 27,000 gold disadvantage
Teams battle over resources and around their ability timings in Dota 2. In addition to skill cooldowns, the buyback mechanic allows players to spawn instantly in exchange for some gold. When a player buys back into the match, they are ineligible to do so for the next eight minutes. Players also can’t buy back if they don’t have enough gold.
RNG crush Anyone’s Legend to continue win streak in 2022 LPL Summer Split
Today’s League of Legends series between RNG and Anyone’s Legend in the LPL was a one-sided affair. With better teamwork and objective-based gameplay, RNG outplayed Anyone’s Legend to secure an easy 2-0 victory. The entire RNG lineup performed exceptionally in the series. On his Vi pick, Wei’s...
Damage dealers in all roles including Qiyana, Sivir, Master Yi, and more to be nerfed in League Patch 12.15
Six champions are on the table to receive direct nerfs in League of Legends Patch 12.15, Riot Games revealed earlier today. The patch, which is set to release next week, will apply buffs and nerfs to over a dozen champions on the roster directly, with many more set to be adjusted indirectly through changes to items and runes.
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis runs Destiny 2‘s Eververse store, where players can spend their Silver or Bright Dust to acquire a rotating collection of cosmetics. Tess’ stock changes at reset every Tuesday, bringing in new offerings for players. Outside of some easily obtained consumables and the odd ornament that changes...
Apex design director confirms Control will not be permanent for now: ‘The BR is what Apex is’
Apex Legends’ Control limited-time mode won’t be a permanent mode in season 14, design director Evan Nikolich confirmed in a press conference last week. The team’s focus is on battle royale gameplay, according to him, and keeping LTMs limited aims to maintain their appeal and novelty. Nikolich...
How to watch Aug. 3’s Pokémon Presents
The Pokémon Company announced on Aug. 1 that its annual showcase, known as Pokémon Presents will be taking place on Aug. 3. As expected, more news and updates about all things Pokémon will be presented, including new details for the upcoming video games in the franchise. With...
Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.12: Full notes and updates
Riot Games will release a small Legends of Runeterra update at the beginning of August, resolving several important bug fixes while continuing to monitor the Forces from Beyond meta. Patch 3.12 isn’t a scheduled balance patch but the LoR team is working on adjustments for the next update. The Aug....
DWG calls up Bible to LCK roster, sends down Burdol
DWG KIA is making some changes to its League of Legends roster. The South Korea organization has promoted support player Yoon “Bible” Seol to its starting roster and demoted top laner Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon to its Challengers roster, it revealed today in a statement on social media.
