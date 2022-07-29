Post-Climate Bill Permit Plan Aims to Fix ‘Hindering’ Process

news.bloomberglaw.com
Climate Ruling Offers Opening to Challenge USDA Antitrust Role
The Senate’s top agriculture Republican is challenging the Biden administration’s authority to impose new rules on chicken farmers in his home state, and looking to a recent Supreme Court decision to buttress his case. Proposed regulations to boost competition in the meat and poultry industries “arguably carry substantial...
Amazon Hires Senior GOP Aide With Antitrust Bill in Play (1)
Amazon.com Inc . hired a senior Republican congressional aide, bolstering its efforts to stymie a new antitrust bill aimed at US technology companies, according to two people familiar with the hire. Judd Smith was the. Senate Judiciary Committee. ’s counsel as the panel wrote and approved a bill that would...
Biden Administration Defends Ending Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan
The US Department of the Interior should be allowed to escape a lawsuit by a conservation group that says the agency illegally ended a proposal to restore the grizzly bear population in part of Washington state, according to a filing in a Washington, D.C., federal court. There is no federal...
What’s Next After West Virginia v. EPA?
The US Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA was a setback for the Environmental Protection Agency, but it leaves plenty of room for the Biden administration to prepare a new proposal this year to reduce power plant emissions. In a 6-3 decision, the high court said that...
Manchin-Schumer Deal Takes Sensible Aim at Corporate Tax Dodging
Congress can crack down on corporate tax avoidance and tax evasion by the wealthy for the first time in decades with the Inflation Reduction Act, the bill that is suddenly moving through the Senate. While the climate and health-care provisions of this bill will rightly receive a great deal of...
California, U.S. Environmental Challenges Can Coexist (1)
California counties can’t seek to unwind a state-federal settlement of a lawsuit over hydroelectric licensing at the US’s largest earthen dam, but they can challenge the adequacy of a report a state agency uses without running afoul of federal law preemption, a divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
Opportunity Zone Projects Hindered by Inflation, Higher Rates
Sean Lyons has enough equity for his multifamily and student housing projects, which are funded largely by opportunity zone investors. But the price of lumber he needs for construction has risen 16% in the past year, and the work has taken longer than expected. His company has assumed the cost...
ANALYSIS: Now It Takes 465 Days to Sign a Union’s First Contract
While viewing the Senate Budget Committee’s recent hearing on labor relations issues, I heard two facts that made me sit up and take notice. “After a union wins an election, the average number of days to get to a contract is 409 days,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said. “And about a third of victorious unions can’t get a contract in the first three years.”
Immigration Backlogs Leave Venezuelans Without Good Work Options
Mounting backlogs in government processing of applications for humanitarian immigration programs are leaving thousands of foreign nationals without the ability to work to support themselves and their families while they wait. The lengthy processing times—which can take up to a year or more—threaten to undercut the Biden administration’s expanded use...
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: The New LLCs?
Behind the recent volatility of crypto asset prices lies the disruptive technology of blockchain and the distributed, decentralized ethos that spawned it. And a new kind of corporate structure designed to fit the culture behind this technology has emerged: decentralized autonomous organizations. Just as LLCs were widely adopted in the...
Copyright Office Does Not Recommend Deferred Examination Option
The Copyright Office has decided not to recommend moving forward with the idea of creating a new option for copyright registration in which the examination of a claim may be deferred until requested by the applicant, according to a Monday news release. The office found that the deferred examination option...
Lyft Gets California Arbitration Ruling Vacated After Viking
Lyft Inc. won Monday a motion for a California appeals court to void a ruling against it that held workers couldn’t waive arbitration of a unique California law, the first ruling since the US Supreme Court returned several cases to state court. The Court of Appeal, Second District, vacated...
US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands
The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
Two EPA PFAS Advisories Violate Law, Trade Group Tells Court (1)
The American Chemistry Council has asked a federal court to vacate interim health advisories the EPA released in June for two PFAS. The council’s July 29 petition, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, said the agency’s advisories violate the Safe Drinking Water and Administrative Procedure acts.
Apparel, Pharma, Tech Corporations in Scope of 15% Minimum Tax
The economic plan advanced by Senate Democrats would lead to higher taxes for makers of clothing, drugs and electronics, according to an analysis by Congress’s official tax scorekeeper, adding complexity to the debate over the 15% US corporate minimum tax. About half of a new alternative corporate income tax...
Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
Cision, Sales Reps Win Court Nod for Deal Ending Overtime Suit
Cision US Inc. and sales representatives who say it deliberately cheated them out of overtime pay can settle their wage-and-hour dispute for $325,000 after a federal judge in New York signed off on the deal. The public relations software firm allegedly ran afoul of federal and state wage laws by...
