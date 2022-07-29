Belleair officer, burglary suspects injured in crash

www.tbnweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Police chief: Burglary suspects showed 'total disregard' for life, property
BELLEAIR — One day after a string of vehicle burglaries ended with the fleeing suspects colliding with a Belleair Police Department cruiser, sending an officer and four juveniles to area hospitals, passing vehicles crunched over the remaining bits of glass and plastic strewn along Mehlenbacher Road. Other than the...
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
Smash-and-grab thieves make off with $100K in merchandise from Citrus Park mall: deputies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigated a smash-and-grab at the Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa Tuesday.
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
Man fires gun into car with 2 children, Hernando deputies say
Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.
Fire department: No one found after reports of person in manhole
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Fire Department says a man who reportedly fell into a manhole on Monday morning is known to spend time in the city's sewers. Police were dispatched around 9 a.m. to 66th Street North near 84th Avenue North in Pinellas Park after receiving reports that a man fell through a manhole opening into a sewage drain.
New Port Richey man arrested after running red light, killing other driver, deputies say
A New Port Richey man was arrested Saturday morning after he caused a deadly wreck while running a red light, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Man found shot in field near Brooksville intersection
Hernando County deputies are investigating after they said that a man was shot near an intersection in Brooksville.
VIDEO: Pasco County deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice -- and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home.
fox13news.com
HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an accused drunk driver who ran a red light Sunday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the on-duty deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road around 6 a.m. When the light turned green the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward.
fox13news.com
Underground search and rescue
Workers in Pinellas Park got a real shock when they opened the cover of a manhole Monday morning. It led to a big search, and a lot of confusion in the area.
Pasco County man, 11-month-old son have been found
Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.
Bicyclist killed in New Port Richey hit-and-run
A bicyclist was killed on Sunday after being hit by a car in New Port Richey.
No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert
Pinellas Park firefighters searched for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.
Purple alert issued for missing Sarasota woman and her 5-year-old son
The Sarasota County Sheriff's department issued a purple alert Monday night for a 43-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.
Lakeland man dies after being struck by a car that was hit by a teen driver
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was killed after being struck by a car that had just been hit by a 16-year-old driver on Friday. According to a release from the Lakeland Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Police said […]
Deputies: St. Pete men led police on high-speed chase, found with stolen guns
Two St. Petersburg men were arrested after leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase on Thursday.
Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dade City involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.
Florida doctor found with $2 million in cash, gold bars during drug raid
A doctor was found with $2 million in cash and a suitcase filled with gold bars by detectives serving a search warrant for trafficking charges.
